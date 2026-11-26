Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces criticism after influencers filmed offensive content at Downing Street, revealing a previous failed vetting attempt under Keir Starmer.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense political scrutiny and public condemnation after it was revealed that social media influencer Max Balegde previously failed security vetting during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The controversy erupted following footage of Balegde and fellow influencer Felicia Pennant performing obscene, sexually charged acts on the steps of 10 Downing Street, an event that has sparked a fierce debate about government engagement with digital content creators.

Failed Vetting Under Former Leadership

Max Balegde had been considered as a potential collaborator for Downing Street officials during Sir Keir Starmer's time in office, but sources indicate that the proposal was ultimately blocked. The decision to prevent Balegde from accessing the Prime Minister's residence was made after his online material was assessed as inappropriate and excessively crude by security and communications teams.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Downing Street Influencer Events

This earlier rejection stands in stark contrast to the current administration's openness, as Prime Minister Andy Burnham has actively sought to engage with the digital community. The revelation that a now-central figure in the Downing Street controversy was once deemed unsuitable for access highlights a significant shift in how the Labour Party interacts with internet personalities and viral media stars.

Offensive Performances At Government Headquarters

The current uproar centers on events from November 9, when Max Balegde attended a Downing Street reception for internet influencers. During this visit, Balegde filmed a video outside the famous black door, miming the lyrics to a song that included the phrase 'bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets'. The influencer also posted footage from inside the building, tagging the content with an obscene caption that referenced a profane term regarding white women.

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On the same night, influencer Felicia Pennant performed a dance to a track titled 'low budget vagina Amanda', describing herself as unable to resist the urge. Pennant, who has approximately 8,000 Instagram followers, added her own commentary to the clip, further escalating the backlash against the administration for hosting the event.

Tory Leader Demands Apology For Office Debasing

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch demanded a personal apology from Prime Minister Andy Burnham during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, accusing him of debasing his office by allowing such content to be recorded on the steps of No. 10. She described the language used by the influencers as disgusting, pejorative, and grotesque, specifically citing the references to women's private parts and cheap meat.

Badenoch highlighted the silence of Labour MPs regarding these commitments to fighting violence against women and girls, contrasting their inaction with her own vocal condemnation. She called for an outright ban on any return visits from these influencers, arguing that the government's engagement with such content undermines its moral authority and respect for the institution of the Prime Ministership.

Prime Minister Defends Digital Engagement Strategy

Despite the criticism, Prime Minister Andy Burnham refused to apologize for engaging with the influencers, stating that young people turn to these creators for information. He acknowledged that the specific video taken by Balegde was inappropriate and has been taken down, noting that the creator had apologized for the content. However, Burnham maintained that his decision to host the event was a strategic move to connect with younger demographics.

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Max Balegde later released a video stating he would apologize if anyone was offended, though he defended his content as silly and light-hearted. He accused Kemi Badenoch of hypocrisy for her past defense of Boris Johnson during the Partygate scandal, further complicating the political narrative. Meanwhile, a No10 spokesman clarified that there was no official invitation for Balegde to return, leaving the door open for future disputes over access and protocol.