Prime Minister Andy Burnham defends hosting TikTok stars at No. 10 after Max Balegde and Felicia Pennant posted offensive videos, drawing criticism from Kemi Badenoch and revelations of past vetting failures.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense political scrutiny after allowing social media influencers Max Balegde and Felicia Pennant to film offensive videos at 10 Downing Street. The controversy escalated after Balegde lip-synced to a song with misogynistic lyrics outside the Prime Minister's official residence, prompting Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch to demand a personal apology for debasing the office.

Revelations of Past Vetting Failures

Reports indicate that Max Balegde had previously failed security and content vetting during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Sources suggest that Downing Street officials once considered Balegde as a potential collaborator, but the proposal was blocked because his online material was deemed too crude and inappropriate for government association. This prior rejection highlights a significant departure in the current administration's engagement strategy with digital content creators.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Downing Street Influencer Events

The current Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has been criticized for reversing this stance and granting Balegde access to the historic site. While the previous administration maintained strict boundaries to preserve the dignity of the office, Burnham's decision to host a reception for internet influencers on November 9 has been interpreted by opponents as a dilution of professional standards and an inappropriate prioritization of social media engagement over institutional respect.

Offensive Content and Political Fallout

During the event, Balegde filmed a video where he mimed lyrics including 'bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets' outside the black door of 10 Downing Street. He also posted footage inside the building, posing by a fireplace previously used to greet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and used a phrase containing a racial slur. Although No10 initially stated there was no official invitation for such filming, the backlash forced a rapid response from the Prime Minister's office regarding the inappropriateness of the content.

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Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Conservative Party, condemned the actions during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, describing the language as disgusting, pejorative, and a grotesque reference to white women as cheap meat. She accused Burnham of preferring soft questions from dancers over substantive governance issues. Badenoch demanded that the Prime Minister apologize for allowing vile videos to be recorded on the steps of the seat of political power, arguing that Labour MPs remain silent on such blatant misogyny despite their stated commitments to fighting violence against women.

Defending Digital Engagement Strategy

Andy Burnham refused to apologize for the decision to engage with influencers, asserting that young people look to these figures for information. He argued that while the specific video content was wrong and had been taken down, the creator's apology was sufficient. Burnham criticized Badenoch for sneering at TikTok creators, framing the engagement as a necessary bridge to youth demographics rather than a lapse in judgment. He joked that he spent time with influencers before returning to the Commons to speak with traditional politicians, attempting to deflect criticism of the event's tone.

Max Balegde later posted a video claiming his content was always meant to be silly and light-hearted, attacking Badenoch as a hypocrite for her stance. He noted that the video was posted several weeks prior without initial objection, challenging the political narrative that the content was unexpected or malicious. However, the incident has solidified concerns among critics that the Prime Minister is willing to overlook serious breaches of decorum for the sake of digital visibility and modern political relevance.

Second Influencer and Broader Implications

The controversy deepened with the emergence of a second influencer, Felicia Pennant, who posted footage of herself dancing to a track with explicit lyrics outside Downing Street on the same night. Pennant, who has 8,000 Instagram followers, captioned the video by stating she could not resist performing the song 'low budget vagina Amanda'. This simultaneous occurrence of multiple influencers producing offensive content has amplified the pressure on the Prime Minister to address the security and content protocols governing visits to No. 10.

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Conservatives have now called for an outright ban on any return visits from these individuals, arguing that the incident represents a fundamental failure of the office to maintain its dignity. The situation underscores a growing tension between traditional political institutions and the unregulated nature of social media influencer culture. As Andy Burnham continues to defend his outreach strategies, the political cost of perceived inappropriateness may outweigh the benefits of digital engagement in the eyes of a significant portion of the electorate.