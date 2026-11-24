Prime Minister Andy Burnham draws criticism after TikTok star Max Balegde used offensive language outside No10 during a creator reception event hosted to engage younger voters.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense political backlash following a controversy involving TikTok influencer Max Balegde, who filmed himself outside the iconic black door of 10 Downing Street. The video, posted on social media, shows Balegde lipsyncing to a viral song containing the phrase 'bumboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nuggets'. This incident has intensified scrutiny of Burnham's strategy to engage with social media creators, drawing sharp rebukes from opposition leaders and government ministers alike.

Controversial Video Sparks Political Outrage

Max Balegde, a 27-year-old content creator with 3.6 million followers on TikTok, filmed the clip after attending a 'creator reception' hosted by the Prime Minister earlier this month. In his online post, Balegde wrote that he was honored to be asked to introduce the Prime Minister and stated the video was his only thought for a creative output in front of the door. Although he has since deleted the video, the footage had already circulated widely, causing significant discomfort among senior Labour officials. Satvir Kaur, the Labour MP for Southampton Test and Equalities Minister, admitted during interviews that she was not comfortable with the words used outside the Prime Minister's residence, describing the language as unacceptable.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video and EU Deal Concessions

Downing Street Strategy Draws Opposition Fire

Opposition figures have seized on the incident to criticize the government's approach to public engagement and the use of public funds. Kemi Badenoch, speaking at a press conference, condemned the treatment of 10 Downing Street as a 'disgrace'. She argued that the door, which traditionally symbolizes British democracy, power, and global authority, is being degraded by such events. Badenoch highlighted that taxpayers' money is being used to promote the Prime Minister's image through these influencer interactions, contrasting it with the dignified receptions of world leaders such as President Zelensky.

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, also expressed his displeasure at the 'demeaning' images. Farage noted that the doorway and the number itself are world symbols, and the behavior showed a lack of respect for the office. He suggested that the Prime Minister's actions reflected a slight disregard for the dignity traditionally associated with the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

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Criticism of 'Softball' Interviews and Scrutiny Dodging

The controversy extends beyond the specific incident with Balegde to encompass Burnham's broader pattern of engaging with social media personalities. Critics argue that the Prime Minister is prioritizing 'softball interviews' with influencers over genuine political scrutiny. Neil O'Brien, a Tory frontbencher, blasted the government for focusing on 'cringey slop' while facing serious challenges such as youth unemployment, waiting lists, and rising cost of living. O'Brien questioned when people would grow tired of the fakeness and the use of taxpayer-funded influencers to appear relatable.

This criticism follows previous incidents, including a meeting between Burnham and another TikTok star, Luke Hamnett, from Stoke-on-Trent. During a 20-minute chat on Hamnett's 'Live Laugh Luke' podcast, the 34-year-old influencer lavished praise on Burnham, calling him a 'normal guy' and expressing pride that he was Prime Minister since replacing Keir Starmer in July. Hamnett also replicated Hugh Grant's famous dance around Downing Street from the 2003 romcom 'Love Actually', further fueling accusations that the Prime Minister is treating his office as a platform for entertainment rather than governance.

Impact on Government Accountability and Future Actions

Political opponents are linking these influencer engagements to a wider trend of avoiding difficult questions and reducing transparency. Kevin Hollinrake, the Tory chairman, accused Burnham of dodging difficult questions since entering 10 Downing Street. He pointed to the Prime Minister's failure to publish the full details of his Brexit 'reset' signed with EU leaders, suggesting he is fearful of details falling apart under pressure. Hollinrake stated that softball interviews with influencers are no substitute for the genuine scrutiny provided by Westminster reporters.

Data indicates that since Labour won power in 2024, the number of regular opportunities for reporters to quiz the Prime Minister's Downing Street staff has halved. This reduction in access has heightened concerns about accountability within the new administration. As the government seeks to boost its appeal among younger voters through events like the creator reception, the political cost of perceived triviality continues to rise. Stakeholders remain divided on whether these digital engagement strategies effectively modernize political communication or undermine the serious responsibilities of the highest office in the land.