Prime Minister Andy Burnham draws criticism for hosting TikTok influencers at No. 10, citing misuse of taxpayer funds and lack of political scrutiny.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is enduring a fresh wave of political controversy following reports of his engagement with social media influencers at 10 Downing Street. The criticism has intensified after TikTok star Max Balegde posted a viral video outside the famous black door of the Prime Minister's residence, mouthing lyrics to a meme song that included the Jamaican Patois profanity 'bumboclaat' and the phrase 'p*ssy wagon chicken nuggets'. This incident has reignited debates about the appropriateness of inviting digital content creators to such a symbolic location.

The Inciting Video And Controversy

Mr Balegde, a 27-year-old creator from Darwin in Lancashire with 3.6 million followers, filmed himself lip-syncing to the controversial audio clip immediately after attending a 'creator reception' hosted by Mr Burnham earlier this month. In the video, which was shared online with the caption 'What an honour to be asked to introduce the Prime Minister,' the use of the term 'bumboclaat' sparked immediate outrage. The word, which derives from a term for a used sanitary towel, is widely regarded as a highly offensive insult in Jamaican Patois, comparable to severe profanity in English. The visual of this conduct against the backdrop of 10 Downing Street, a global symbol of British authority, has been condemned by opposition figures as a degradation of the office.

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Cross-Party Condemnation Of Actions

Labour MP Satvir Kaur, the Equalities Minister representing Southampton Test, expressed discomfort with the scene during interviews, admitting that the language used outside the Prime Minister's residence was unacceptable. Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch launched a scathing attack on the Downing Street team during a press conference. She described the treatment of influencers as a disgrace, emphasizing that the door is where world leaders like President Zelensky are received. Ms Badenoch highlighted that taxpayers' money was being used to promote the government through these interactions, which she viewed as inappropriate for a location representing democratic power.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, also voiced his displeasure, stating that the images showed a slight lack of respect for the office and the place. Tory frontbencher Neil O'Brien added that while youth unemployment, waiting lists, and the cost of living were rising, the government was focused on creating 'cringey slop' to appear relevant to younger voters. Mr O'Brien questioned when the public would tire of the fakeness and the use of influencer promotions funded by the taxpayer.

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Previous Influencer Encounters And Criticism

This is not the first time Mr Burnham has faced accusations of prioritizing social media optics over traditional political scrutiny. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister sat down with Luke Hamnett, a 34-year-old TikTok star from Stoke-on-Trent, for an episode of the 'Live Laugh Luke' podcast. During the 20-minute chat, Mr Hamnett lavished praise on Mr Burnham, who replaced Keir Starmer in July, calling him a 'normal guy' and stating he was proud he was Prime Minister. Mr Hamnett also replicated the famous dance Hugh Grant performed around Downing Street in the 2003 romantic comedy 'Love Actually,' further fueling claims that the government was treating the location as a set for content creation.

Mr Burnham was also present when he DJed at the influencer event, where attendees were sent home with letters thanking them for their presence. Critics argue that these 'softball interviews' allow the Prime Minister to avoid genuine scrutiny. Since Labour won power in 2024, the number of regular opportunities for Westminster reporters to question Downing Street staff has reportedly halved, leading to accusations that the administration is dodging difficult questions.

Broader Political Implications And Future Steps

The backlash extends beyond the specific incidents with influencers to broader concerns about accountability and governance. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake stated that Mr Burnham has been avoiding difficult questions since entering No. 10, pointing to his refusal to publish full details of the Brexit 'reset' deal signed with EU leaders last week. Mr Hollinrake argued that promoting such deals while refusing public scrutiny suggests fear of the details falling apart under pressure. He insisted that softball interviews with influencers are no substitute for genuine accountability to the public.

As the controversy continues, the focus remains on the balance between modernizing political communication and maintaining the dignity of public office. The government faces ongoing pressure to demonstrate that it is addressing core issues like the economy and public services rather than engaging in what opponents describe as a distraction. The situation highlights the growing tension between traditional journalistic standards and the modern media landscape where viral content can overshadow policy discussions.