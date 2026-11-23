Tory critics condemn Prime Minister Andy Burnham for hosting TikTok star Luke Hamnett in Downing Street, accusing him of trivializing the office during a time of global tension.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense political backlash after allowing TikTok influencer Luke Hamnett to film a viral stunt inside 10 Downing Street. The controversy centers on the footage where Hamnett performs a dance sequence famously associated with Hugh Grant in the film Love Actually, while visiting the residence of the British government. Critics argue that this lighthearted interaction undermines the seriousness of the premiership, particularly as it coincides with a scheduled interview segment for Hamnett's podcast Live Laugh Luke. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the appropriate level of formality and scrutiny expected from the highest office in the land.

The Viral Downing Street Dance Stunt

The clip features the 34-year-old content creator from Stoke-on-Trent mimicking the choreography used by Hugh Grant in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually. During the 20-minute chat on Hamnett's podcast, the influencer lavished praise on Burnham, stating he was doing a great job since replacing Keir Starmer as Labour premier in July. Hamnett told the Prime Minister he was so proud that he was the premier and described him as a normal guy. The footage was filmed during a visit to Downing Street, where Hamnett expressed his awe at being a working-class man walking through the famous door with his parents. He later described the experience to BBC Radio Stoke as a surreal pinch-me moment that he would never forget.

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Tory Leaders Condemn The Approach

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has been among the most vocal critics of the decision, accusing Burnham of treating the public as though they are children who need entertaining. She highlighted the contrast between current practices and traditional protocols, noting that when she was a new MP, staff had to hand in their phones before stepping into 10 Downing St. Badenoch argued that it is jarring to see a Labour PM turn the prestigious address into a bit of a joke. She emphasized that while Hugh Grant danced through No10 because he was pretending to be Prime Minister, Andy Burnham actually is the Prime Minister. Badenoch added that at a time when Trump, Xi, and Putin are projecting power on the world stage, and people across Britain are anxious about the future, the clip looks extremely unserious.

Accusations Of Dodging Scrutiny

The controversy is not isolated but rather part of a growing pattern of criticism regarding Burnham's media strategy. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake stated that Andy Burnham has been dodging difficult questions since he walked into No10. He argued that softball interviews with influencers are no substitute for genuine scrutiny. Hollinrake further noted that the Prime Minister is promoting an EU deal which he refuses to publish, allegedly fearing that anyone going through the details might cause it to fall apart under pressure. Since Labour won power in 2024, there has been a halving of the number of regular opportunities for Westminster reporters to quiz the PM's Downing Street team. The former Greater Manchester mayor has frequently been accused of avoiding accountability, including over his failure to publish the full details of his Brexit reset signed with EU leaders last week.

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Discussion On Cost Of Living And NHS

Despite the political storm, the interview itself covered substantial policy areas including the cost of living crisis and NHS performance. During the appearance on Hamnett's podcast, Burnham was asked whether it was weird to now be the Premier. He addressed questions regarding his efforts to tackle economic pressures facing households. The setting provided an informal platform for discussing these critical issues, which Hamnett claimed were important topics for his audience. However, the method of delivery has drawn sharp rebuke from opposition figures who believe such discussions require a more formal and transparent environment. They argue that accountability to the public means facing critical journalists and giving straight answers rather than engaging in promotional stunts.

Broader Implications For Governance

The incident has reignited discussions about the role of social media in modern governance and the balance between relatability and authority. Critics contend that being relatable does not mean treating the public as though they are children who need entertaining. The debate highlights the tension between traditional political norms and the new media landscape where influencer culture intersects with state power. As the Prime Minister continues to navigate domestic challenges and international pressures, the choice of communication channels remains a critical factor in public perception. The upcoming publication of details regarding the Brexit reset will likely further test the administration's commitment to transparency and rigorous oversight.