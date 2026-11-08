Andy Burnham Faces £6bn Youth Unemployment Bill Under Milburn Plan

Andy Burnham may incur over £6bn costs to replicate German youth employment schemes. This includes £3.7bn annual current spending versus required investment to tackle rising NEET figures.

Andy Burnham is facing a potential financial liability exceeding £6bn to implement new strategies aimed at reducing youth unemployment across the United Kingdom. This significant expenditure is required if Burnham decides to endorse the recommendations contained within a landmark report authored by former Labour Health Minister Alan Milburn. The proposed investment seeks to establish youth job schemes modeled after successful frameworks currently operating in Germany and Denmark.

Milburn Report Recommends German-Style Job Support

Alan Milburn has conducted an in-depth investigation into the escalating crisis of youth unemployment in the UK, where 15.6 per cent of young people are currently without work. His report, which is set to be released later this month, explicitly backs investment in support services rather than advocating for cuts to existing welfare benefits. Milburn points to the proven success of European models as evidence that upfront financial commitment yields long-term stability. The report argues that replicating these systems is essential to addressing the scandal of rising joblessness among younger demographics.

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UK Spending Lags Behind Germany and Denmark

The financial disparity between the UK and its European counterparts highlights the scale of the required investment. The UK currently spends approximately 0.1 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product, amounting to £3.7bn annually, on initiatives designed to help individuals enter the workforce. In contrast, Germany, which boasts a youth unemployment rate of just 7.5 per cent, allocates 0.3 per cent of its GDP to job support. This German model includes subsidizing wages for workers up to the age of 29. If the UK were to increase its spending to match Germany's rate, the additional cost to the government would exceed £6bn. Denmark invests even more heavily, committing 0.4 per cent of its GDP to similar programs and offering state-subsidized flexi jobs for young disabled individuals.

Burnham Acknowledges Upfront Costs for Future Savings

Andy Burnham stated that the measures recommended by Milburn would not directly add to the ongoing welfare bill, although they do require significant initial capital. He emphasized the necessity of investment up front to provide teenagers with the support and guarantees needed to secure stable employment. Speaking to Times Radio, Burnham noted that while the immediate costs are high, the resulting savings for the government will materialize over time. He did not rule out extra spending on tailored support systems, arguing that preventing young people from entering the NEET category is more cost-effective than maintaining them on benefits indefinitely.

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Crisis in NEET Numbers and Welfare Bill Projections

The urgency of the situation is underscored by data from the Resolution Foundation, which identifies the UK as having the third-highest rate of young people not in work, education, or training among Europe's richest nations. The number of 16- to 24-year-olds classified as NEET has risen dramatically to almost 1 million, marking the highest level in more than a decade. This trend is driven by rising ill-health and a failing system of benefits and job support. Concurrently, the national welfare bill is projected to grow from £353bn this year to £431bn by 2032, according to estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility. These fiscal pressures complicate the political will to approve large-scale new spending programs.

OBR Scrutiny and Potential Budget Cuts

Ministers are concerned that any new job support measures may face strict evaluation by the Office for Budget Responsibility regarding their long-term economic impact. The OBR is set to apply a high bar for including impacts from such programs in its forecasts, citing past failures where delivery and funding changes altered original promises. Previous schemes, such as an extension of NHS Talking Therapies and the Connect to Work programme, failed to meet employment targets. Consequently, health and education budgets may be cut to fund Milburn's reforms, as both departments are integral to delivering the policies. The Prime Minister is not expected to officially respond until the next King's Speech in April, with funding decisions deferred to the subsequent Spending Review.

Government Response and Youth Guarantee Initiatives

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions stated that the Milburn and Timms Reviews, due to report in November, will lay the foundation for sustainable reform. The department emphasized that it will not pre-empt the findings of these high-profile reports. However, officials highlighted that the government is already changing the system through the Youth Guarantee. This existing initiative includes £2.5bn in investment in youth employment over the next three years. The goal is to support almost one million young people and help deliver up to 500,000 opportunities to earn and learn, serving as a baseline against which any new Milburn-backed measures will be compared.