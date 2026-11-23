Andy Burnham claims the new EU agreement will reduce food prices, but Deputy Louise Haigh warns external factors prevent guaranteed savings for consumers.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vigorously defended his recently finalized trade agreement with the European Union, asserting that the new arrangement will significantly reduce the financial burden on families during their weekly grocery shopping. Speaking at a Morrisons warehouse facility in Kent, the Prime Minister argued that the removal of bureaucratic red tape associated with food and agricultural exports will directly translate into lower prices for consumers.

Contradictory Signals on Price Reductions

Despite Mr. Burnham's optimistic outlook, his position was publicly undermined hours later by his de facto deputy, First Secretary of State Louise Haigh. While visiting the British Broadcasting Company Breakfast program, Ms. Haigh explicitly stated that there are no guarantees the agreement will result in cheaper food costs due to volatile global market conditions.

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Ms. Haigh emphasized that she would not list individual products or assign specific price points because external shocks, such as the ongoing war in the Middle East, continue to push costs upward regardless of trade deals. She argued that no government can guarantee price reductions when such significant geopolitical and economic factors are at play.

Details of the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Agreement

The trade deal in question, officially designated as a sanitary and phytosanitary or SPS agreement, was finalized during last week's Brussels summit. This comprehensive framework covers critical areas including food and agriculture exports, emissions trading mechanisms, and a new youth experience scheme. The agreement is scheduled to eliminate most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food products from March 1 2028.

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During his site visit, Mr. Burnham highlighted the specific burden of paperwork required when exporting goods to Gibraltar as a prime example of the inefficiencies his deal aims to resolve. He claimed that industry leaders at the Morrisons site assured him that removing this administrative burden would directly lower operational costs and ease pressure on household budgets.

Retail Industry Response and Consumer Impact

The British Retail Consortium, representing major supermarket chains, expressed skepticism about the immediate impact of the deal on shelf prices. The organization noted that food trade with the European Union represents only a fraction of final shelf prices and suggested that other cost drivers are more significant than border regulations.

Despite the retail sector's caution, major CEOs from Morrisons, Tesco, and Asda have praised the agreement, along with various agricultural groups. Critics, however, continue to doubt whether any savings achieved through reduced bureaucracy will actually be passed on to the consumer, noting that corporate profit margins may absorb the efficiencies instead.

Political Strategy and Future Steps

Mr. Burnham is preparing to present a formal statement to Members of Parliament in the House of Commons later to tout the benefits of these agreements. He clarified that the negotiations are not an attempt to re-join the European Union but rather to establish a more practical and efficient working relationship with neighboring markets.

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The Prime Minister's visit to the Kent warehouse included a lighthearted moment where he assisted with forklift operations, joking about delivering goods badly. This outreach aims to reinforce his campaign narrative that his administration is actively working to alleviate the cost of living crisis for struggling households across the country.