Prime Minister Andy Burnham signals potential second Brexit referendum by 2029 via Project Apollo, drawing sharp criticism from Eurosceptics and Labour backbenchers over broken promises.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has ignited a fierce political storm by acknowledging that a second Brexit referendum could become unavoidable before the end of the decade. In a significant shift from previous Labour Party stances, Burnham admitted it would be unthinkable to pursue closer ties with the European Union without seeking direct public approval through a national vote. This statement has rekindled fears of a deeply divisive constitutional crisis that could dominate British politics for the remainder of the current parliamentary term.

The Mechanics of Project Apollo Referendum

The core of this potential constitutional upheaval lies in a strategic initiative codenamed Project Apollo, which Burnham intends to unveil in next month's comprehensive ten-year plan. According to the Prime Minister, the first year following the publication will be dedicated to an informal exchange of ideas with EU institutions regarding various future partnership options, including full re-entry into the bloc. These discussions are designed to inform policy decisions for the parliament that will succeed the current one, with the ultimate goal of embedding a final proposal into Labour's election manifesto for the 2029 general election.

Also read Andy Burnham EU Reset Deal: Costs, Concessions and Political Backlash

Burnham emphasized that while no immediate second referendum is being proposed, the groundwork is being laid to ensure that any future decision to leave or rejoin the EU reflects the will of the electorate. This approach directly contradicts the promise he made during his local election campaign in Makerfield, where he asserted that reopening the Brexit debate would be wrong and divisive. By acknowledging that a vote is necessary for such a profound change, Burnham has effectively validated the concerns of critics who argue that major constitutional shifts require direct democratic mandates.

Kemi Badenoch and Eurosceptics Denounce Betrayal

The admission has drawn immediate and severe condemnation from leading Eurosceptic figures, who view the Prime Minister's stance as a profound betrayal of democratic trust. Kemi Badenoch, speaking to Members of Parliament, highlighted that she was voted into Parliament in June on a clear platform that she would not reopen the debate on Brexit. She characterized Burnham's current determination to restore close ties with the EU as a cynical pivot from his campaign promises, stating that his actions demonstrate a willingness to disregard the results of the 2016 referendum.

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Badenoch further criticized the Prime Minister for seizing power without a specific democratic mandate for EU reintegration, arguing that reversing the outcome of the 2016 vote represents a staggering disregard for democracy. She questioned the transparency of the process, noting that the full text of the proposed deal remains unpublished and that significant disagreements persist regarding financial arrangements. Fellow Brexiteer Sir Bill Cash echoed these sentiments, asserting that Burnham is effectively opening the door wide to rejoining the EU through backdoor negotiations rather than open political debate.

Labour Backbenchers Warn of Democratic Cynicism

Internal criticism within the Labour Party has also emerged, with veteran backbencher Graham Stringer warning that the Prime Minister's actions risk fueling public discontent with the political system. Stringer pointed out the stark contradiction between Burnham's past declarations in Makerfield and his current engagement in Brussels, suggesting that this inconsistency leads to widespread cynicism and a loss of trust in parliamentary democracy.

Stringer argued that when trust in democratic institutions erodes, it creates fertile ground for extremist movements to gain traction. In response to these accusations, Burnham firmly rejected the notion that he had broken any trust, clarifying that his current proposals are not an immediate move toward a second referendum. He insisted that he is honoring Labour's manifesto red lines for the current Parliament while looking ahead to the work set in train for the subsequent political era.

Economic Stakes and EU Student Subsidy Row

Alongside the constitutional debate, the Prime Minister has outlined the economic implications of his Brexit reset deal, claiming it could add up to £17 billion to the UK economy by the year 2040. However, the signing of this deal last Friday has been overshadowed by a contentious row with EU officials regarding the subsidization of European students studying at British universities. Brussels officials have warned that the agreement will never be implemented unless the UK agrees to cover these costs, which are estimated to reach as high as £500 million annually.

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Badenoch has seized upon this financial discrepancy to accuse the government of a spectacular sell-out, questioning why the public has not seen the complete details of the agreement. She argued that the current situation allows European elites to send their children to British universities at half price while British students face mounting interest on their loans. This dispute highlights the complex financial and political hurdles Burnham must navigate to realize his vision of a closer relationship with Europe, even as he dismisses warnings from former Prime Ministers like Theresa May, Rishi Sunak, and David Cameron as being stuck in the past.