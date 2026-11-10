Andy Burnham EU Reset Fails Makerfield Constituency Survey

A new poll reveals Andy Burnham's constituents strongly reject EU alignment, demanding UK government control over policy. The results challenge the Prime Minister's upcoming November 20 deal with Brussels.

Andy Burnham's proposed reset of British relations with the European Union has failed his own local political litmus test, according to a new survey of his Makerfield constituents. Voters in his constituency have clearly indicated they want the UK Government alone to decide key policy matters, rejecting the alignment with international institutions that the Prime Minister plans to unveil on November 20.

When Mr Burnham won the Makerfield by-election in June, he positioned his seat as a crucial touchstone for national politics. He promised that every government policy or announcement would undergo a specific Makerfield test to ensure it improved residents' lives and addressed places neglected by Westminster. However, recent polling suggests his current diplomatic trajectory does not align with the sovereignty-first views of the people he represents.

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The Survation survey, conducted for the cross-party campaign group Britain Unbound, questioned voters on ten different policy areas without explicitly mentioning the European Union. The goal was to test core attitudes on decision-making power. In every single instance, a clear majority stated that policy should be decided by the UK Government alone, rather than by international bodies.

Constituents Demand Absolute Government Control

The data reveals a stark preference for national autonomy across a range of critical economic and legal issues. Specifically, 80 per cent of respondents believed that policy for state aid designated for regional development should be decided by the UK Government. This figure underscores a strong desire to keep financial tools for local growth under domestic control rather than subject to external regulation.

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Further illustrating this demand for sovereignty, 75 per cent of those polled said the UK should independently decide on refusing criminals entry to the country. Additionally, 78 per cent supported the Government alone setting VAT rates. These figures highlight a consistent theme where constituents prioritize national legislative independence over harmonized international standards.

Conversely, only a tiny minority of voters supported following decisions made by international institutions on these same issues. The percentage of respondents favoring external oversight ranged between 12 per cent and 2 per cent across the ten topics surveyed. This overwhelming rejection of supranational influence challenges the premise of the Prime Minister's upcoming deal.

Political Reactions and Campaign Perspectives

Britain Unbound described the results as a stunning rejection of the Prime Minister's expected transfer of powers away from democratically elected MPs in Britain to unelected EU institutions in Brussels. The campaign group argues that the survey provides definitive proof that the public does not support further integration into European structures that limit British parliamentary supremacy.

Jonathan Hinder, Labour MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, emphasized that voters in Labour's heartlands do not support signing up to rules in which they have no say. His comments reflect a growing sentiment within the party that the current approach to post-Brexit relations is alienating the core base of support in traditional Labour areas.

Lord Redwood, a Tory peer and co-chairman of Britain Unbound, stated that Makerfield voters reject giving away their hard-won right to self-government to the European Union. This bipartisan criticism suggests that the tension between international alignment and national sovereignty is a potent political issue across the spectrum.

Impact on Starmer's Brexit Red Lines

The survey results come amidst internal debate within the Labour Party regarding the boundaries of the new relationship with Europe. Labour MP Chris Ward, one of the architects of Sir Keir Starmer's red lines on Brexit, has called for the Prime Minister to ditch these restrictions at the next election.

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Sir Keir Starmer had previously established red lines that rule out a return to the EU single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement. However, the Makerfield poll suggests that even the current moderate approach is viewed with suspicion by constituents who want total legislative independence.

As the Prime Minister prepares to unveil a deal on November 20 that will align Britain with a series of EU rules, the pressure is mounting to demonstrate how such alignment serves the specific interests of voters like those in Makerfield. The discrepancy between the government's strategy and the surveyed views of its own representatives' constituencies creates a significant political challenge for the new administration.

Future Implications for UK Policy

The failure to meet the Makerfield test indicates a potential disconnect between the government's diplomatic goals and public opinion in key parliamentary seats. If the upcoming November 20 announcement involves significant regulatory alignment, it may face renewed criticism from MPs who prioritize national decision-making powers.

The survey results serve as a warning to Westminster that the desire for sovereignty remains strong, even after years of Brexit debates. Voters are not simply divided into Remainers and Leavers but are actively seeking assurance that the UK Government retains ultimate authority over domestic policy.

As political figures from both sides of the aisle react to the findings, the debate over the nature of the UK's relationship with Europe is likely to intensify. The Makerfield survey provides a concrete data point that opponents of further EU integration can use to argue for a more autonomous national policy framework.