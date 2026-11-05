Labour's proposed sanitary and phytosanitary agreement with the EU will eliminate post-Brexit border controls, prompting Portsmouth officials to demand compensation for wasted infrastructure spending.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is preparing to finalize a significant diplomatic shift with the European Union by signing off on new agreements during an upcoming summit in Brussels later this month. The centrepiece of this Labour government initiative is a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal that requires the United Kingdom to align closely with EU regulations regarding food and drink safety standards. This strategic realignment aims to remove the necessity for physical checks on agricultural goods crossing both the English Channel and the Irish Sea.

Wasted Infrastructure Sparks Compensation Demands

The prospect of scrapping these border controls has triggered immediate financial concerns from local authorities who invested heavily in preparation for ongoing post-Brexit inspections. Mike Sellers, the chief executive of Portsmouth International Port, has formally demanded compensation for a newly constructed £23million border control facility that may now be rendered obsolete by the proposed SPS deal. The port authority spent millions developing a two-acre site designed to handle an average of eighty trailer checks daily, a volume that dropped to just two checks per day under previous government operating models established in 2024.

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Sellers emphasized that the infrastructure was built for a scale of operation that never materialized due to shifting regulatory frameworks. He stated unequivocally that his organization requires full compensation for the capital expenditure directed toward the facility, noting that the building is less than four years old and was intended to serve as a critical node in the post-Brexit trade logistics network. The rapid obsolescence of such specialized assets highlights the financial risks associated with prolonged regulatory uncertainty between London and Brussels.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Backlash

Brexiteer critics have raised alarms that accepting EU rules constitutes surrendering sovereignty, warning against turning Britain into a passive rule-taker within the single market framework. Despite these political objections, Steve Pitt, the Liberal Democrat leader of Portsmouth City Council, acknowledged that the reduction of red tape would benefit consumers and businesses by eliminating delays at borders. However, Pitt confirmed that the local authority intends to seek recovery of the £6million it contributed to the project, suggesting that demolition might be considered if the inspection facility cannot find alternative use.

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Anand Menon, a professor of politics at King's College London and director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, characterized the situation as a cycle of wasted effort reminiscent of the grand old Duke of York. He pointed out that both the government and private businesses have spent billions adapting to ever-changing regulations since the referendum, creating a burden that extends far beyond initial taxpayer costs. This academic perspective underscores the broader economic inefficiency inherent in the current approach to managing the UK-EU trading relationship.

National Costs and Future Implementation Timeline

A National Audit Office report published in May 2024 revealed that the UK government had allocated approximately £4.7billion across thirteen major programmes to manage the passage of goods following the exit from the EU. Thousands of additional civil servants were recruited into Whitehall departments, including the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to administer these complex border procedures. The sheer scale of this investment makes the decision to scrap the checks a controversial reversal of recent fiscal priorities.

The proposed SPS agreement is expected to come into force in spring 2028, providing a transitional period for businesses to adjust to the new alignment protocols. Ahead of the summit on 20 November, a 200-page draft text for the agreement is being circulated among EU member states alongside drafts on emissions trading and a youth experience scheme. A Government source defended the move by stating that previous Tory Brexit deals created unnecessary barriers to trade, arguing that the new strategy will tear down obstacles and support British business competitiveness.