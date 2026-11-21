Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirms EU reset deal proceeds despite row over £500m university fee cuts. Ed Miliband signals UK could rejoin EU as political backlash intensifies.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed that the UK's new reset deal with the European Union will enter into force, regardless of the unresolved conflict over university tuition fees. This high-stakes diplomatic move proceeds even as the academic sector warns of a potential £500 million financial loss due to EU demands for reduced student costs. The announcement comes amidst a fierce political storm, with Labour Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband indicating that full EU rejoining remains a viable long-term option for Britain.

Miliband Signals Potential EU Rejoining

Ed Miliband stated that all options for the UK's relationship with Europe are currently on the table, including the possibility of rejoining the bloc more than a decade after the historic Brexit vote. Speaking to the BBC, the Foreign Secretary explained that the government will carefully examine both the benefits and costs of various future arrangements. While he affirmed respect for the 2016 referendum result, he argued that the geopolitical landscape has shifted significantly since the original vote.

Also read Andy Burnham Signs EU Reset Deal Amid Political Backlash and Rosebank Energy Delays

Miliband emphasized that changes in Europe necessitate a fresh look at British strategy. He noted that the current parliament is establishing red lines, but the broader trajectory of UK-EU relations remains open to debate. This stance contrasts with previous assurances given by the Prime Minister during the recent Makerfield by-election, where he explicitly promised voters that he would not propose UK rejoining the EU.

Burnham's Reset Deal Mechanism

Andy Burnham described the agreement struck in Brussels as a win-win scenario that could boost the UK economy by up to £17 billion annually. The reset deal includes a reciprocal youth mobility scheme allowing 100,000 Europeans aged 18 to 31 to live, work, and study in the UK for three years. It also involves an agreement for the UK to follow certain EU regulations starting in 2028 in exchange for removing checks on British food exports.

Advertisement

Additionally, the deal encompasses an energy agreement focused on emissions trading schemes. Burnham stated that the next 12 months will be dedicated to brainstorming further ideas with EU leaders to shape the future relationship. He described these measures as incremental steps that likely represent the limit of action before the general election, with his broader 10-year plan scheduled for unveiling next month.

University Sector Faces £500M Loss

A major point of contention emerged when EU leaders demanded the UK slash prices for European students as part of the deal. The Vice Chancellor of the University of Manchester, Professor Duncan Ivison, warned that cutting EU student fees from up to £38,000 to the domestic rate of £9,970 would cost his institution approximately £7 million per year.

Across the higher education sector, this move could result in a total loss of £500 million. Ivison cautioned that if additional student places cannot be created, EU students might displace domestic applicants. He told Radio 4's Today programme that the sector is already under significant pressure and cannot easily absorb such a massive financial hit without compromising educational quality or access.

Political Opposition and Backlash

The deal has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Burnham of plucking the £17 billion economic figure out of the air and argued it is unfair for UK farmers to follow rules set in Brussels. She also raised concerns about young people from the EU competing for the same jobs as British youth.

Advertisement

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage slammed the agreement as a betrayal of the British people and called Burnham a total fraud. Former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost highlighted the Prime Minister's broken promises from the Makerfield campaign. Former Conservative minister Michael Gove stated in the Daily Mail that the deal takes Britain backwards toward increased migration and EU rule-setting without a veto.

Despite the intense opposition, Burnham insisted that polling indicates the UK public wants closer ties with Europe. A six-month deadline has been set to resolve the university fee dispute, with further details on the long-term strategy expected in the upcoming 10-year plan.