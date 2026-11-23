Prime Minister Andy Burnham secures a controversial EU reset deal. Critics warn of billions in costs, student subsidies, and energy bill hikes while urging a move on Brexit.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intensifying pressure from former political leaders to halt his ambitious pursuit of a new relationship with the European Union. Ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair has issued a stern warning to his current successor, advising him not to rejoin the bloc unless the EU demonstrates significant innovation in technology. Blair argues that the chances of the EU deregulating sectors like artificial intelligence are virtually zero, and he has explicitly told Burnham to slam the brakes on reintegration efforts. This cautionary stance comes as Burnham appears determined to make returning to the EU the defining feature of his premiership.

Former Ministers Warn Against Rushed Reintegration

Senior figures from both Labour and the Conservative Party are urging the Prime Minister to exercise restraint. Two pro-EU former Labour Cabinet ministers, Lord Blunkett and Alan Johnson, also advised Burnham to go easy on the issue. Blunkett expressed skepticism about Burnham's overtures to Brussels, suggesting in a newspaper article that the electorate is not yet ready for bolder moves toward integration. Johnson recommended that the Prime Minister leave a second referendum alone to avoid further division. Additionally, former Conservative Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have suggested that Burnham should accept the results of Brexit and move on.

Also read Michael Gove Condemns Andy Burnham EU Deal as Historic Error

Details of the EU Reset Deal and Concessions

Burnham recently met with key EU leadership figures, including the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Antonio Costa. Reports indicate he looked ecstatic during the handshake, signaling his strong commitment to this diplomatic shift. The proposed deal aims to remove post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agriculture. This change is presented as a benefit for businesses exporting molluscs to France or travelers taking dogs to the Continent, as it reduces the form-filling burden previously imposed by Brussels.

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Criticisms Over Student Fees and Economic Impact

However, the deal has drawn sharp criticism regarding its financial and social implications. Nigel Farage has pointed out that Labour has broken its manifesto pledge not to rejoin the Single Market. The agreement allows up to 100,000 young Europeans to work in the UK, creating competition for local jobs. In a last-minute demand, Brussels insisted that Burnham cut the price for EU students at British universities from £38,000 per year to the domestic rate of £9,970. This concession is projected to cost nearly £500 million a year, a burden that will fall on the government or universities.

Future Implications and Political Fallout

Academic leaders are already raising concerns, with several university vice-chancellors expressing misgivings about the funding gap. Anand Menon, director of the pro-EU group UK In A Changing Europe, criticized the arrangement, noting that it disproportionately benefits EU officials who send their children to elite British institutions. The government has been given six months to finalize the answer, though critics predict a yes. Furthermore, the Conservatives argue the deal will cost the average British family an extra £281 a year in energy bills due to the rejoining of the EU's Emission Trading System.