UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces backlash after influencers danced and posted offensive content at Downing Street, including a Hugh Grant parody and vulgar lip-sync videos.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense public criticism following a series of controversial incidents involving social media influencers at 10 Downing Street. The political fallout stems from events in October and November, where content creators were invited to the official residence for interviews and parties, resulting in behavior that many view as disrespectful to British institutions. Among the accused is TikTok star Luke Hamnett, who filmed a parody dance inside the Prime Minister's official office.

Hamnett Dance Parody Sparks Outrage

Luke Hamnett, a 34-year-old former insurance salesman turned social media personality with 1.3 million followers, was invited to interview Prime Minister Andy Burnham in October. The session covered topics ranging from LGBTQ issues and the NHS to the Prime Minister's bee tattoo. However, the promotion of this interview led to significant controversy when Hamnett filmed himself twerking and thrusting his hips to the Pointer Sisters' song 'Jump' inside the gilded interior of 10 Downing Street. The clip mirrored a famous scene from the movie 'Love Actually' where Hugh Grant's character dances enthusiastically before being caught by an aide. Hamnett later posted a new video on TikTok stating, 'Well that escalated…' amid the growing row.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Downing Street Influencer Events

November Influencer Gala Details

The controversy expanded significantly on November 9, when Prime Minister Andy Burnham opened the doors of Downing Street to a larger group of influencers for a reception. This event included a Hi-tech 'Glambot' camera typically used for red carpet events and saw the Prime Minister acting as a DJ for attendees. Guests included Max Balegde, Daddy May Cooks, Paul and Phoebe Gillett, and Stuart Pidman, an Andy Burnham impersonator. Prime Minister Andy Burnham personally handed out signed letters to the guests, praising their voices and thanking them for inspiring change within the government. The atmosphere was described as wine and nibbles-fuelled, with influencers encouraged to create content about their historic visit to the historic building.

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Offensive Content and Public Backlash

While the government aimed to project a 'down-to-earth' centrist-dad image through these collaborations, the results were widely criticized. Max Balegde, an influencer with 3.6 million TikTok followers, filmed a lip-sync video outside 10 Downing Street to a song containing deeply offensive and misogynistic lyrics, including the phrase 'Bomboclaat pussywagon Chicken Nuggets.' Additionally, Essex influencer Paul Gillett filmed his own version of the 'Love Actually' dance scene on the famous staircase adorned with portraits of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher. Critics argue that Prime Minister Andy Burnham's obsession with social media has led to the debasement of one of Britain's most venerable institutions in an attempt to court young support.

Political and Cultural Consequences

The incidents have sparked one of the biggest political rows since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister. The government's strategy of weaponizing influencers for propaganda purposes has backfired, with the public accusing the administration of allowing content creators to demean the prestige of Downing Street. Luke Hamnett, who grew up on a council estate in Stoke-on-Trent, expressed shock at the reaction to his actions. Meanwhile, other attendees like Daddy May Cooks, who owns the Russell Arms pub near Chequers, offered gifts such as free pints to the Prime Minister. The event has raised questions about the appropriate role of social media personalities in high-level political engagements and the standards expected of those granted access to official government buildings.