Prime Minister Andy Burnham refuses to apologize for hosting influencers at Downing Street, citing their importance to youth information sources, despite offensive content posted by guests sparking political outrage.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders after deflecting calls to apologize for offensive content posted by social media influencers at a Downing Street reception. The controversy erupted during a tense session of Prime Minister's Questions, where the Premier faced direct challenges regarding both his engagement with digital creators and the specifics of his proposed trade relationship with the European Union.

Downing Street Reception Sparks Outrage

Mr Burnham refused to retract his stance that engaging with influencers is a vital part of modern governance, even as he acknowledged that specific footage from the event contained inappropriate language. The uproar was triggered by a video posted by content creator Max Balegde, who was seen miming to an AI-generated song with lyrics that included misogynistic slurs and offensive terms for white women. Despite the Prime Minister ordering the removal of the clip, the footage remains accessible on YouTube, where it has been viewed by thousands of followers.

Also read Andy Burnham Downing Street TikTok Interview Criticized

The incident was exacerbated by the fact that the official No10 TikTok account had liked the post before it was taken down. Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition, condemned the language used on the steps of No10 as grotesque and noted that the Prime Minister's office had allowed vile comments to be recorded in such a prominent location. She argued that the presence of such offensive material undermined the dignity of the office.

Political Clash Over Media Strategy

Mr Burnham defended his decision to host the reception, asserting that young people rely on these digital personalities for news and information. He told the House of Commons that while the specific video was wrong, he would not apologize for engaging with the modern media landscape that influencers represent. The Premier suggested that he preferred speaking with content creators over the traditional scrutiny found in the House of Commons, a comment that he admitted caused a stir in the chamber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Badenoch attacked this approach, stating that the Prime Minister spends too much time with influencers and not enough time listening to businesses. She argued that the red tape complained about by the business community is a result of the Prime Minister's Employment Rights Bill. The Tory leader accused Mr Burnham of preferring soft questions from dancing creators rather than facing the rigorous questioning provided by opposition MPs.

During the exchange, Ms Badenoch highlighted the contradiction between the Prime Minister's stated commitment to fighting violence against women and girls and his silence on the offensive remarks made at the event. She demanded an apology for debasing the office of the Prime Minister, a request that Mr Burnham firmly rejected by reiterating his support for the digital influencers who shape public opinion among younger demographics.

European Trade Deal Under Scrutiny

Beyond the social media controversy, Mr Burnham faced intense questioning regarding his recent trade summit with Brussels. Ms Badenoch pressed the Prime Minister on whether his proposed package with the European Union would proceed if he refused demands for European students to receive discounted tuition fees. The Premier's responses suggested a potential flexibility in the UK's negotiating position regarding student costs.

Mr Burnham clarified that the European Union's demand for equal treatment in tuition fees has not been accepted by the British negotiating team and will not be put on the table. He stated that while discussions on the issue would continue, he urged Ms Badenoch to focus on the substance of the overall trade deal rather than isolating single points of contention. The Prime Minister indicated that the final agreement would depend on broader economic considerations rather than solely on student fee structures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Creator Apologizes for Offensive Content

In the aftermath of the political storm, Max Balegde issued an apology for the video that sparked the controversy. The 27-year-old content creator explained that he was invited to an event at Downing Street earlier in the month and had realized he had not made a video before leaving, as his phone had been confiscated upon arrival. He described the audio track as silly and fun, claiming the lyrics were stuck in his head from trending sources.

Balegde emphasized that his content is always intended to be lighthearted and that he did not intend to cause offense. He acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate but maintained that the intent was never to be malicious. The apology comes as the Prime Minister continues to face pressure to distance his government from the offensive language displayed at the Downing Street event, even as he defends the strategic importance of engaging with the influencer community.