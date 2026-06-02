Andy Burnham declines to rule out hiking top rate of income tax to 50p as he bids to oust Keir Starmer

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has declined to rule out hiking the top rate of income tax to 50p as he bids to oust Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. Mr Burnham is currently standing as Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election in an attempt to return to Westminster. If he wins the 18 June contest, Mr Burnham is widely expected to go on and challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership with a view to replacing him in Downing Street.

Andy Burnham tonight declined to rule out hiking the top rate of income tax to 50p as he bids to oust Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

The Greater Manchester mayor is currently standing as Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election in an attempt to return to Westminster. If he wins the 18 June contest, Mr Burnham is widely expected to go on and challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership with a view to replacing him in Downing Street.

Mr Burnham has branded the by-election as 'the most consequential of our lives' and, in a coded threat to the PM, said his campaign is offering a case for 'a change to Labour'. Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Mr Burnham said the Makerfield contest was 'a chance to create a circuit-breaker to say... we need something completely different'.

'This is a movement to change politics that we're building,' he added. 'I've changed politics in Greater Manchester, but we now need to take that movement to the national level. ' Mr Burnham said a 'debate' was needed about the introduction of a land value tax, while he called for a 'fairer taxation system' when asked if he stood by his previous proposal for a 50p top rate of income tax.

The Greater Manchester mayor also insisted he is a 'team player' despite the threat he is posing to Sir Keir. Andy Burnham declined to rule out hiking the top rate of income tax to 50p as he bids to oust Keir Starmer as Prime Minister A supporter of Mr Burnham displays a Makerfield by-election campaign sticker on their phone case In September last year, Mr Burnham proposed a rival economic plan to that of Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

This included a 50p top rate of income tax - which Britain last had between 2010 and 2013 following its introduction by Gordon Brown's government - and a tax cut for lower earners. Burnham rules out snap election if he takes power from StarmerAndy Burnham today ruled out calling a snap general election if he seizes power from Keir Starmer.

The Greater Manchester mayor's team said he would not go to the country if he wins the Makerfield by-election and goes on to become prime minister. Mr Burnham previously demanded the Conservatives call a general election when they changed leaders in 2022. But he has decided to do what they did and carry on until the next scheduled election, due in 2029.

It comes as a new poll showed Reform UK widening its national support to nine points just over a fortnight out from the Makerfield vote, which Mr Burnham needs to win to enact his plan to take power. Nigel Farage's party is on 27 per cent in a poll by YouGov, with Labour and the Tories tied in second on 18 per cent.

If replicated at a snap election it could hand Mr Farage a majority and mean Mr Burnham's premiership could last little longer than that of Liz Truss. Asked if he stood by his proposals from last year, Mr Burnham said: 'Of course you've got to have a fair taxation system across the board.

'And my focus actually from the doorsteps here is the call that many people have made to me through this campaign around the threshold at the lower level where so many people are drawn into tax and they don't get the rewards from the work that they are doing. 'So I'm open to a fairer taxation system, but I'm not making commitments beyond that. 'At this point in time, I'm listening to what people here are saying to me.

I'm doing my best to represent what they're saying into the national debate, and I'll continue to do that if I'm successful from this election.

' Elsewhere in the interview, Mr Burnham said he 'grew up as a team player where you support the manager even if you disagree with his tactics'. Challenged about those comments - amid the widespread expectation he will attempt to topple Sir Keir if he wins in Makerfield - the Greater Manchester mayor insisted there was a 'deafening cry for change' from voters.

He said: 'There does come a moment when you get local election results like the ones we had here in nearby St Helens and all around the country.

'There is a deafening cry for change now coming from the British public. Are we going to listen to it or are we not?





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