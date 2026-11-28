Conservative MPs condemn Prime Minister Andy Burnham after influencer Max Balegde posts offensive TikTok video at Downing Street and makes shocking remarks on podcast.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense backlash from senior Conservative politicians following revelations about the conduct of an influencer he invited into Downing Street. The controversy centers on Max Balegde, a 27-year-old content creator who recorded a widely criticized video on the steps of Number 10 that included obscene and sexually charged references.

Balegde Podcast Remarks Spark Outrage

Max Balegde used The Useless Hotline Podcast to recount a party held in a house where his friend's grandmother had died just days earlier. During the recording, he joked about the situation and detailed inappropriate behavior, including claims that a friend sexually assaulted an underage girl. Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake described these comments as appalling and completely unacceptable, noting that Balegde failed vetting checks during the previous administration.

Also read Max Balegde and Andy Burnham Clash Over No10 TikTok Scandal

Tory Leaders Demand Apology From Burnham

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called on Andy Burnham to apologize for debasing the office of Prime Minister by allowing such content to be recorded on the government's most iconic steps. Hollinrake added that Balegde's history of unsavoury remarks should have been a warning sign, stating that even previous leadership deemed him too risky. The Prime Minister has not yet issued a formal apology but acknowledged that the influencer had apologized for his initial TikTok video.

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Event Details and Influencer Participation

About 60 content creators were invited to the event on November 9 in the Pillard Room, a space typically reserved for world leaders. Andy Burnham praised the group for having 160 million followers combined, calling them the most influential guests to visit the building. Footage obtained by The Mail on Sunday shows participants dancing down the famous staircase and engaging in behavior deemed inappropriate for the location.

Broader Implications for Downing Street Access

The incident has raised questions about the vetting process for visitors to the Prime Minister's office. Kevin Hollinrake highlighted that Sir Keir Starmer refused to work with Balegde due to his past behavior, suggesting that Andy Burnham's decision to proceed was a significant departure. Conservative sources are now demanding to know if the Prime Minister will face scrutiny in the Commons for his refusal to apologize earlier.