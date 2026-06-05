Andy Burnham Confirms Labour Leadership Bid After Makerfield By-Election

Former Labour Cabinet minister Andy Burnham has confirmed his intention to run for the Labour leadership and potentially become the next Prime Minister if he wins the upcoming Makerfield by-election. Burnham's admission came during an appearance on the BBC's Question Time programme, where he was joined by representatives from the Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, Reform, and the Greens.

Andy Burnham , the former Labour Cabinet minister, has finally confirmed his intention to run for the Labour leadership and potentially become the next Prime Minister if he wins the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

Burnham's admission came during an appearance on the BBC's Question Time programme, where he was joined by representatives from the Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, Reform, and the Greens. The panel discussion was marked by some awkward moments, particularly for Reform's Robert Kenyon, who faced criticism for his past social media posts about women. Despite this, Kenyon performed well, especially when discussing immigration and two-tier policing.

The Greens' Sarah Wakefield was also criticized for her handling of immigration and her response to allegations of anti-Semitism within the party. Burnham's comments on Britain resisting American-style political poison and his claims to prioritize 'place' over 'party' were also notable.

However, the evening's biggest moment belonged to an eccentric audience member who loudly expressed her dislike for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, earning her a standing ovation





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