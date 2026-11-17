Prime Minister Andy Burnham admits AI assisted his speeches after an image revealed an aide using ChatGPT on a train to London.

Downing Street has acknowledged that Prime Minister Andy Burnham utilizes artificial intelligence to assist with some of his political addresses. Number 10 stated on Monday that while Mr Burnham writes the majority of his own content, staff members have sought technological feedback to refine specific drafts.

AI Assistance Confirmed by Number 10

The Prime Minister writes most of his own speeches according to the official statement released by the Prime Minister's office. This clarification comes in response to public scrutiny following the emergence of photographic evidence showing a staff member using the ChatGPT platform to edit a draft of the Prime Minister's upcoming remarks.

Also read Andy Burnham Speech AI Controversy Sparks Trust Debate

The controversy originated from an image published in a newspaper that depicted a Labour aide using the AI chatbot during a train journey from Euston station in London to Holyhead in Wales. The staff member was photographed working on the Prime Minister's speech for Welsh Labour's party conference, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

In the image, the aide can be seen sipping prosecco while inputting text into the system to make the speech more emotive. The ChatGPT interface responded with specific structural suggestions, noting a preference for the second version of the draft because it effectively transitioned from miners to their families and highlighted the bonds created by industrial work.

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Political Opposition Seizes on Controversy

The revelation has triggered sharp criticism from political opponents who view the use of generative technology as a lack of authenticity. Lee Anderson, Chairman of Reform UK, launched a personal attack on the Prime Minister, characterizing the incident as proof that Mr Burnham lacks genuine conviction.

Mr Anderson remarked that writing speeches for Andy Burnham must be thirsty work, given the staff member's consumption of alcohol. He accused the Prime Minister's team of having no plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and labeled the man-of-the-people act as a sham exposed by the use of artificial intelligence.

The opposition leader went further by calling Mr Burnham an artificial prime minister who does not understand his own policies. This latest dispute echoes previous conflicts, including September reporting that claimed a love letter to Manchester written by the Prime Minister contained over a third of computer-generated text.

Precedents and Broader Political Trends

Labour officials dismissed the earlier report about the Manchester letter as total nonsense, asserting that the document was written entirely by humans. Despite these denials, the use of AI in political communications appears to be a growing phenomenon within British politics, extending beyond the Prime Minister's office.

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Observations of parliamentary proceedings indicate that the adoption of chatbots has influenced the language used in the House of Commons. Since the introduction of ChatGPT in 2022, there has been a measurable surge in the use of specific traditional phrases such as I rise to speak and I rise today among members of parliament.

This trend suggests that AI tools are becoming integrated into the daily routines of political staff, not just for major conference addresses but for routine parliamentary contributions as well. The government's concession that AI assists in polishing speeches marks a significant shift in transparency regarding how modern political rhetoric is crafted.