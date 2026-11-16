Prime Minister Andy Burnham shares his personal struggle with his father Roy's Alzheimer's and his mother Eileen's exhaustion, urging government action for the 2.5 million unpaid carers in the UK.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has issued an urgent call for enhanced national support for unpaid carers, drawing directly from the painful experience of his own family. The Prime Minister revealed that his mother, Eileen, was left sinking under the unbearable emotional and physical strain of caring for his father, Roy, during his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The Unseen Toll on Unpaid Carers

Mr Burnham admitted that his family became so fixated on managing his father's declining health that they overlooked the devastating toll this responsibility took on his mother. He stated clearly that there is a desperate need for society to recognize, hear, and support the millions of individuals who care for relatives without pay. The Prime Minister described the weight of this duty as unbearable, noting that he watched his mother struggle under the sheer size of that burden before his father's death in September at the age of eighty-five.

Also read Andy Burnham AI Speechwriter Controversy Cost of Living Crisis

The emotional intervention comes as a major appeal by the Daily Mail seeks to raise millions of pounds for a new support network. This initiative, known as Dementia Carers Together, aims to provide a pioneering network for unpaid dementia carers across the country. The Prime Minister emphasized that the country relies heavily on these individuals and that their voices must be heard to make care sustainable.

Family Decisions and Care Home Transitions

Mr Burnham explained that his family had worked under the principle for many years that they would keep his father out of a care home. They believed they could find a way to manage his condition at home, but this decision-making process may have delayed necessary institutional care. The Prime Minister noted that while the care home eventually provided excellent support, the journey to that point was incredibly tough for everyone involved.

Advertisement

The turning point for the Burnham family arrived when they noticed their mother growing weary and exhausted from a lack of sleep. His brothers and the Prime Minister realized they needed to change tack and prioritize their mother's well-being alongside their father's care. They acknowledged that the care home staff did a great job, but the delay caused by their initial reluctance added unnecessary stress to the family dynamic.

Critique of Current Social Care Systems

The Prime Minister highlighted significant flaws in the current social care system, describing home visits by paid carers as often chaotic and inadequate. He explained that fifteen-minute visits frequently fail to deliver the comprehensive support that dementia patients and their loved ones require. In some instances, carers struggled to even move his father from his bed to an armchair within the allocated time, leaving the family to handle complex physical tasks alone.

With 2.5 million people in the UK currently providing some form of care for individuals with dementia, the scale of the crisis is immense. Data indicates that four out of five of these carers have reached a crisis point at least once. Mr Burnham argued that the current model of brief, infrequent visits does not address the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities that accompany a loved one's diagnosis.

Policy Solutions and Future Support

Mr Burnham expressed strong support for the Daily Mail's cause, noting that his family could have benefited significantly from structured support sessions. The Dementia Carers Together initiative, delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society, will offer nationwide six-week courses. These sessions are designed to provide vital information about rights and services, helping attendees meet others in similar situations to combat isolation.

Advertisement

The Labour leader, who serves as the MP for Makerfield, believes his plans for a National Care Service will provide a better framework for unpaid carers. He argues that such a service would allow families to continue looking after their loved ones without becoming overwhelmed by the systemic pressures they currently face. The Prime Minister concluded that while paperwork and diagnoses are standard, what families truly need is practical, accessible, and sustained help to navigate the difficult journey ahead.