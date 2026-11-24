Andy Burnham faces severe criticism from former Remainers and business leaders over plans to reopen EU ties, raising fears of a second divisive referendum.

Andy Burnham has triggered a fierce political backlash after admitting that rejoining the European Union without a national vote would be unthinkable, effectively reigniting fears of a second Brexit referendum. The Prime Minister's stance has alarmed even staunch Remainers, who worry that restarting the debate will plunge the country into years of division and economic uncertainty. This declaration comes amidst growing tension within the Labour Party and across the business community, as stakeholders debate the viability and cost of such a major constitutional shift.

The immediate trigger for this renewed turmoil is Burnham's recent declaration that he intends to launch negotiations with Brussels from a position of strategic engagement rather than isolation. By hinting at a potential commitment to rejoin in the next election manifesto, he has shifted the political discourse significantly. While he dismissed previous warnings from former Prime Ministers as outdated, his refusal to rule out a referendum has created a volatile environment for both political allies and opponents who had hoped Brexit issues were finally settled.

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Kemi Badenoch Warns Of Political Disaster

Kemi Badenoch has issued a stark warning to Mr Burnham, accusing him of opening Pandora's box by effectively launching negotiations with the European Union from a position of weakness. She insisted that the last thing the country needs is another five years of division, distraction, and arguments similar to those seen during the original Brexit process. Badenoch highlighted that in June, Mr Burnham was voted into Parliament by the people of Makerfield on a clear promise not to reopen the debate on Brexit, making his current stance appear like a betrayal of trust.

She further criticized Mr Burnham for changing his tune after securing his position, stating that his previous words were merely necessary to get elected. Her comments reflect a broader sentiment among former Brexiteers who fear that pursuing reentry without clear terms will lead to prolonged political indecision. This clash highlights the deep internal fractures within the political establishment regarding the future relationship with Europe, as both sides struggle to define their strategic priorities.

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Business Leaders Fear Economic Turmoil

Senior figures in the business community have expressed significant concern regarding the potential for economic disruption. One chief executive told Politico that even as an ultra-Remainer, he is unsure if he wants to restart a whole national debate, citing the immense distraction it would cause. Another senior figure in one of Britain's largest firms admitted that, for the first time in his life, he agrees with former Prime Minister Theresa May's previous warnings against the idea of rejoining.

The Federation of Small Businesses has also weighed in, with Executive Director Craig Beaumont stating they do not support reheating the politics of 2016. He argued that a divisive referendum would sap political energy away from the critical issues small businesses face. Lord McTague, a former chair of the Federation, echoed these concerns, describing the situation as an echo of the original referendum where the UK left without knowing the future terms and is now being asked to rejoin without knowing the conditions.

Remainers Question Polling And Practicality

Even prominent Europhiles are highlighting the potential for chaos and disruption, questioning the practicality of a second vote. Labour peer Baroness Debbonaire, known as one of the most hardline Europhile MPs in the last Parliament, cautioned Mr Burnham against relying on surveys about theoretical outcomes. She noted on BlueSky that while polling on Bregret might show many people wish the UK were still in the EU, it does not reflect their views on enduring years of turmoil, high-wire negotiations, and public division.

Baroness Debbonaire also pointed out that what the UK walked away from is no longer on offer, and the European Union itself has changed significantly since 2016. She expressed hope that a potential return might bring unity, but acknowledged that the current political climate makes such a outcome uncertain. This skepticism suggests that the emotional appeal of rejoining may be outweighed by the practical realities of renegotiating membership terms in a changed global landscape.

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Labour MPs Voice Cynicism And Distrust

Veteran Labour backbencher Graham Stringer told Mr Burnham that his actions risk fuelling public discontent with the political system. He argued that when Mr Burnham said in Makerfield it would be wrong to reopen the debate on Europe because it would be divisive, but then proceeded to do exactly that in Brussels, it leads to cynicism and a loss of trust in parliamentary democracy. Stringer warned that such a loss of trust is a gateway to the rise of extremist movements, drawing a direct line between political maneuvering and social stability.

Mr Burnham hit back furiously, denying that he had broken trust, though he clarified he was not proposing a second referendum at this moment. However, when asked by veteran Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin for an unequivocal statement that it would be unthinkable for any Prime Minister to take the UK back into the EU without a referendum, the ambiguity remained. Downing Street has also refused to say how the British people will be consulted on Mr Burnham's plan to get properly close to Europe, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his strategy.