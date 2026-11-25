Michael Ellam resigns as Andy Burnham's top Brexit negotiator. His departure follows a controversial EU deal aimed at resetting UK relations ahead of critical G7 and G20 discussions.

Michael Ellam, the senior negotiator responsible for managing United Kingdom relations with the European Union under Prime Minister Andy Burnham, has officially confirmed his resignation from the role. The former aide to Gordon Brown stated he will step down from his post at the end of December, bringing a definitive conclusion to a two-year tenure that began during the previous administration.

Michael Ellam informed the Cabinet Secretary of his decision to leave earlier this summer, a period coinciding with the political transition when Sir Keir Starmer was ousted from power. Despite this early notification, the incoming administration led by Mr Burnham requested that he remain in his post to ensure continuity through the critical UK-EU summit held last Friday.

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His departure creates a significant vacancy at a pivotal moment for British foreign policy. The Prime Minister has explicitly stated an intention to spend the next twelve months brainstorming future frameworks with the European Union. These strategic discussions may eventually involve exploring mechanisms for the United Kingdom to seek rejoining the bloc, potentially subject to the outcome of a new Brexit referendum.

Officials at 10 Downing Street have expressed strong gratitude for Michael Ellam's contributions to the recent diplomatic agreement. A No10 source described the Prime Minister as hugely appreciative of the negotiator's outstanding work in attempting to reset bilateral ties. The government highlights that the controversial deal secured by the administration is designed to cut red tape for businesses and ease pressure on the cost of the weekly shop.

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EU relations minister Hamish Falconer also issued a public tribute to the departing official. Falconer, a former negotiator himself, noted that Michael Ellam was exemplary in the heart of critical discussions. The minister emphasized that over twenty years of service, including during the global financial crisis and the current EU agenda, the negotiator's tireless work has helped secure a better deal for Britain.

The recruitment process for a replacement is set to begin imminently to fill the void left by Michael Ellam. Officials indicate that a new appointee must be in place for the next phase of talks with the European Union. This timing is crucial as the United Kingdom prepares to host upcoming presidencies of the G7 and G20 international groupings.

The urgency of finding a successor is underscored by the high-level nature of the upcoming diplomatic engagements. The new negotiator will need to manage complex discussions regarding trade, emissions, and youth mobility schemes that were the focus of recent announcements in Brussels by Mr Burnham.

The context for this leadership change includes specific agreements announced by Mr Burnham during his time in Brussels. These include new frameworks for food and agriculture exports, arrangements for emissions trading, and a newly established youth experience scheme. These agreements represent the concrete outcomes of the reset efforts that Michael Ellam helped steer.

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The decision to move closer to the European Union remains highly controversial within the British political landscape. Despite the political friction, the administration maintains that the deal will create opportunities for young people and stimulate economic growth. The departure of Michael Ellam now shifts the responsibility for maintaining this momentum onto his successor.