Andy Burnham branded 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after series of policy reversals in Makerfield by-election campaign

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been labelled 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after making five policy U-turns during his Makerfield by-election campaign, including shifts on trans rights, immigration, Brexit, tax and fiscal rules. Rivals from the Conservative Party and Reform UK have attacked his credibility as he adjusts positions to appeal to voters in the Brexit-leaning constituency.

Andy Burnham has been ridiculed after making his fifth policy U-turn since launching his Makerfield campaign. The Manchester Mayor was on Thursday dubbed 'Andy backtrack Burnham' by rivals after flip-flopping on policies around trans rights , immigration, Labour's fiscal rules , Brexit and tax.

In his latest about-turn in just days, he this week rowed back on supporting migrants being given instant access to benefits in the UK. Mr Burnham has repeatedly campaigned against migrants being barred from accessing public funds until they obtain permanent residence. But it was reported on Wednesday that he had dropped his opposition as he fights a neck-and-neck by-election contest with Reform, which is appealing to voters in Makerfield concerned about immigration.

This comes after Mr Burnham withdrew his pledge to rejoin the EU as he campaigns in the Greater Manchester seat, which overwhelmingly voted for Brexit. Despite saying he hoped to rejoin the bloc last year, Mr Burnham changed his tune last week, saying that Brexit 'has been damaging' and that the 'last thing' Britain should do is to 're-run those arguments'. And Mr Burnham reversed his position last week on trans rights in his flurry of flip-flops.

Speaking the day after the Equality and Human Rights Commission ruled that biological males cannot be allowed into women-only spaces, Mr Burnham said: 'The time has come to take the Supreme Court ruling and the guidance and implement it'. He previously said those believing in the need for single-sex spaces held a 'minority view', in comments revealed by the Daily Mail.

Mr Burnham - the favourite to replace Keir Starmer as PM if he wins the by-election - also claimed last week that he supported the Chancellor's fiscal rules after previously suggesting they could be changed to allow for increased defence spending. The former cabinet minister's designs on ousting Sir Keir had initially sparked jitters in the City due to his comments last year that Britain was 'in hock' to the bond markets, but markets rallied after his climbdown.

In his fifth U-turn, Mr Burnham committed to Labour's 2024 manifesto - which ruled out rises in in income tax, National Insurance and VAT - despite previously saying he wanted to increase the top rate of tax. Kevin Hollinrake, chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Thursday: 'Labour's 'change' candidate 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' has changed his mind so many times that he makes Keir Starmer look consistent.

'None of that changes the underlying problem, which is Labour itself. Whoever leads the party will still raise taxes even higher, borrow beyond what the country can afford, and leave working families to pick up the bill.

' And a Reform UK spokesperson said: 'Andy Burnham is already following flip-flop Starmer's playbook by U-turning to win over voters in Makerfield. It's clear he has little interest in genuinely representing local people.

'This by-election is a straight fight between our local Reform candidate and Labour's parachuted-in mayor, who is using the people of Makerfield as a stepping stone to Number 10. ' The Labour Party was approached for comment





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