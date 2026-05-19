Andy Burnham blames Thatcher for Britain's problems in bid for Manchester mayoralty

Notable quotes: 'You've clearly got no idea how much people here are struggling'; 'It's about ensuring the fundamentals of an economy - energy, transport, water and even housing - can stop being a drag on people's pay packets and the cost of business.'

Andy Burnham blamed Thatcher for Britain's problems today as he tried to get his by-election bid going with a 'vibes' video. Nearly 36 years after she left No10, the Manchester Mayor said the Tory doyenne was responsible for 'a lot' of the issues confronting the country.

The claim came as Mr Burnham struggles to explain what he would do if he succeeds in getting into the Commons and ousting Keir Starmer. He used a slick campaign video overnight to insist he was motivated by the need to 'change Labour'. Mr Burnham has also suggested he would like MPs to be elected using the supplementary vote method, and kicked the issue down the road by admitting it would need to be in a manifesto first.

Other policies floated by the mayor include increasing the top rate of tax to 50p and praising Gordon Brown's disastrous 10p tax rate. He has also suggested that 'wealth' would be shifted from the South to the North of England. The vagueness of the mayor's approach has come to the fore as the Makerfield by-election contest ramps up





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Andy Burnham Margaret Thatcher Manchester Mayoralty Makerfield By-Election Labour Party Proportional Representation - PR - Voting Syst Supplementary Vote Method Wealth Status Quo Neo-Liberalism Fabian Style Nationalisation British Politics Manchester Britain's Problems Brexit Trickle-Down Economics

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