Andy Burnham Backs Census Bill for Black and Asian English Identities

Andy Burnham signals support for legislation adding Black English and Asian English census categories, challenging exclusionary views on national identity.

Andy Burnham has signaled strong backing for a new legislative proposal that seeks to expand census ethnicity categories to include Black English and Asian English identities. The former Labour deputy prime minister offered this endorsement after being directly questioned by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey during Commons proceedings.

Burnham Supports Anti-Racist Legislation

Burnham stated his intention to support the bill as a direct countermeasure against what he described as poisonous political rhetoric within Parliament. He emphasized that the legislation aims to address systemic marginalization faced by individuals of black and Asian heritage who identify as English.

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The intervention comes in response to comments made by Reform UK MP Suella Braverman, who recently argued that only white people can be considered truly English. Burnham's stance aligns with efforts to dismantle such exclusionary definitions of national identity through official statistical recognition.

Bill Mechanism and Statistical Gaps

The proposed English Ethnic Identity (Census Particulars) Bill introduces specific ethnic categories to capture diverse national identities more accurately. Currently, census forms place the English identity exclusively under the white category, offering no equivalent options for non-white citizens.

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MP Josh Babarinde highlighted this disparity by noting that Welsh and Scottish censuses already provide categories such as Black Welsh and Scottish Asian. In contrast, England offers only a miscellaneous writing box, which Babarinde characterized as effectively marginalizing those who do not fit the traditional white English mold.

Political Debate and Personal Threats

Babarinde introduced the measure as the St George's Bill, invoking the patron saint of England who historically hailed from modern-day Turkey. He asserted that Englishness is defined by birthplace and upbringing rather than skin color or bloodline.

The Eastbourne MP revealed that introducing the bill has subjected him to severe backlash, including death threats instructing him to leave the country. Despite this hostility, he continues to argue that prominent figures like Rishi Sunak, David Lammy, Ian Wright, Lewis Hamilton, and Cynthia Erivo are integral to the nation yet currently excluded from official identity metrics.

Future Legislative Timeline

The 10-Minute Rule Bill faces significant hurdles regarding its passage without explicit government backing. Nevertheless, it has garnered cross-party support, including from Labour's David Lammy, who serves as a co-sponsor.

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The legislation is scheduled to return to the Commons on April 23, 2027, coinciding with St George's Day. This date marks a symbolic milestone for advocates seeking to redefine English identity through inclusive statistical frameworks.