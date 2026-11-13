UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham travels to Antalya for COP31 as critics argue the summit is ineffective. This report examines the political and environmental debates surrounding the global climate conference.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham traveled to the Turkish seaside resort of Antalya to attend the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change. Despite hopes for high-level diplomatic engagements, Burnham found himself as the only G7 leader present at the event. He did not secure meetings with other global figures such as Donald Trump, Mark Carney, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Giorgia Meloni, or Japan's Sanae Takaichi. Additionally, leaders from major non-G7 nations including Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Narendra Modi were absent from the gathering.

COP31 Attendance and Diplomatic Absences

While Burnham participated in the summit, he was accompanied by his Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh and a delegation of 255 British officials. The event officially began its proceedings on Thursday, with Burnham delivering a speech at the conference. However, the absence of key international stakeholders raised questions about the summit's immediate diplomatic impact. The gathering, known as COP31, is the annual meeting for the United Nations Framework on Climate Change. Attendees included a record number of participants, totaling 93,000 people this year. This figure represents a significant increase in attendance compared to previous iterations of the conference.

Also read Andy Burnham Backs Census Bill for Black and Asian English Identities

Shared Skepticism From Climate Skeptics And Alarmists

The summit has highlighted a rare consensus between opposing sides of the climate debate. Both climate skeptics and alarmists agree that the current series of meetings has failed to produce tangible results. Proponents of the climate crisis narrative argue that 31 meetings have had zero effect on slowing the rise of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide levels have increased from 0.032 per cent to 0.042 per cent over the last 60 years. Critics on the other side argue that the meetings have not changed weather patterns. Storms, droughts, and floods continue with no apparent change in frequency or severity despite the diplomatic efforts.

Logistical Costs And Corporate Influence At The Summit

Complaints from both sides focus on the logistical and economic aspects of the conference. Attendees note that meetings frequently occur in countries with significant coal-burning or forest-felling industries. The event is associated with corporate lobbyists who strike fossil-fuel deals within the conference halls. A record 93 private jets were used by delegates to reach Antalya. Taxpayer-funded bureaucrats and environmental campaigners are accused of prioritizing green-washing deals over actual environmental protection. Even the Paris summit of 2015, widely considered revolutionary, only suggested non-binding emission reduction promises. Few of these promises were kept by the participating governments.

Advertisement

The Self-Sustaining Nature Of Climate Conferences

The persistence of these summits is driven by a self-sufficient enterprise model rather than immediate real-world outcomes. The primary purpose of each meeting is to prepare for the next iteration of the conference. This structure allows bureaucrats to dedicate careers to writing obscure papers for such events. Airlines and hotel chains generate millions in revenue from transporting and housing delegates. The process itself has become the product, sustaining a vast network of vested interests. Critics argue that the entire event could be conducted via Zoom to save costs and resources. However, the physical presence of delegates is maintained for the perceived value of the gathering.

Political Motivations And Future Climate Policies

Vested interests maintain the COP process regardless of shifting scientific understanding. If new data suggested lower climate sensitivity to carbon dioxide, stakeholders would likely resist acknowledging it. Politicians use climate change as a rationale for policy decisions, and abandoning the issue would remove that convenience. The looming El Nino climate pattern has been utilized to heighten alarm about worsening weather. One study suggests El Ninos may be getting 10 per cent stronger due to man-made global warming. However, strong El Nino events, such as the one in 1877, occurred long before modern warming began. Former Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Turkey with 19 Democrat congressmen. They framed the recent American midterm elections as a referendum on Donald Trump's climate policies. The political landscape continues to influence how climate data is interpreted and presented at these global forums.