Andy Burnham Allegedly Wargaming Snap Election and Cabinet Choices Amid Makerfield By-Election

Labour insiders report that Andy Burnham is already planning for a snap general election and assembling a potential Cabinet while campaigning in the Makerfield by-election, despite a tight race with Reform UK and internal party tensions.

Labour Party insiders have expressed growing concern that Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester, is already planning for a snap general election and assembling a potential Cabinet , even before securing a parliamentary seat.

Burnham is set to contest the Makerfield by-election, a contest he is reportedly taking for granted despite a strong challenge from Reform UK. There are indications that his allies are preparing his first steps as Prime Minister, including scenarios for calling a national poll if he enjoys a honeymoon period after succeeding Keir Starmer. Simultaneously, there is vigorous internal jostling over who would hold key positions in a Burnham-led government, with Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood mentioned as possible Chancellors.

Burnham has been openly positioning himself as an alternative to Starmer, who faces discontent after poor local election results. In a campaign video, he told Makerfield voters they could make the constituency the most powerful in the land by electing him. He participated in the Great Manchester Run as part of his momentum-building.

A senior Labour source told The Sun that Burnham's team is considering an early election, describing it as wargaming, and noted that Labour MPs would strongly oppose such a move due to fears about their own seats. The source added that MPs would demand a pledge not to call a snap election. Another loyalist MP warned the plotting might strengthen support for Starmer.

A worried source also cautioned Burnham against assuming Makerfield's support; the only poll shows him neck and neck with Reform's candidate despite his local fame. The source stressed the campaign's sole focus should be winning the by-election. Burnham has used appearances to distance himself from the current leadership and promote his own vision, arguing Britain has been on the wrong economic course and Labour must reconnect with working-class voters. Behind the scenes, preparations for a possible power transition are underway.

Sources claim Buckingham Palace has been approached about constitutional objections to a second King's Speech this year if a new PM wants a fresh legislative programme, an unusual step signalling a break from Labour's 2024 election agenda. However, Burnham has committed to the existing manifesto and Rachel Reeves' fiscal rules, limiting his radical scope. Shabana Mahmood is tipped for a central role, possibly Chancellor, after reportedly urging Starmer to set a departure timetable.

Angela Rayner is expected to return to frontline government with a senior portfolio. Lucy Powell is also tipped for prominence. Burnham is said to be receiving advice from Sue Gray, Starmer's former chief of staff. Josh Simons, the MP who vacated Makerfield for Burnham, might get a government role or a peerage. Burnham's team has not commented on these claims





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Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Labour Party Snap Election Cabinet Keir Starmer Reform UK Shabana Mahmood Ed Miliband Angela Rayner

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