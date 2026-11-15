Andy Burnham AI Speechwriter Controversy Cost of Living Crisis

Andy Burnham faces backlash after a Downing Street aide used ChatGPT to polish his speech on the cost of living crisis while traveling to Wales.

A major political controversy has erupted around Andy Burnham following reports that a Downing Street speechwriter utilized artificial intelligence to craft a key address. The Prime Minister faced potential embarrassment after a No. 10 aide was spotted using ChatGPT to refine his keynote speech during a train journey. This incident has sparked intense scrutiny regarding the authenticity of his public communications and his handling of critical national issues.

Aide Uses ChatGPT on Friday Train

The revelation occurred after a fellow passenger observed a Downing Street aide using the AI assistant while traveling on the 17.03 train from London Euston to Holyhead on Friday. The aide, who was reportedly consuming prosecco during the trip, was working on the Prime Minister's address for the Welsh Labour members. The destination of this journey was Llandudno, where Andy Burnham was scheduled to deliver his speech at the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday, November 14.

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Emotive Language Generated by AI

The primary function of the artificial intelligence tool was to make the Prime Minister's words more emotive and resonant with the audience. ChatGPT provided specific suggestions for improving sections of the text, including a critique of Margaret Thatcher's legacy. The bot recommended focusing on the loss of working men's clubs, choirs, and other social infrastructures as Britain moved away from its industrial base. The aide incorporated these suggestions, leading Andy Burnham to speak about how the 1980s premiership shattered the way of life for communities up and down Britain.

Cost of Living Crisis Address

Beyond historical commentary, the AI-assisted speech heavily featured the ongoing cost of living crisis as a central theme. The aide was seen drafting references to this economic struggle while on the train, and the final speech included direct assertions about the issue. Andy Burnham declared that the cost of living is the top issue in Wales and across all parts of the UK. He emphasized his commitment to helping people now and stated that he is in no doubt whatsoever about the necessity of taking difficult decisions to reduce these costs for families.

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Political Opposition and Criticism

Lee Anderson, chairman of Reform UK, immediately seized upon the incident to criticize the Prime Minister and his administration. He told The Mail on Sunday that it must be thirsty work writing speeches for Burnham, mocking the aide's consumption of prosecco. Anderson characterized the government's approach as a sham, accusing the Prime Minister of being an artificial leader with no genuine plan to tackle the cost of living crisis. He further asserted that Andy Burnham does not know what he believes or what he is doing, framing the event as an exposure of the government's disconnect from reality.

Welfare Reforms and Upcoming Challenges

This controversy arises during a critical week for Andy Burnham as he battles critics within his own party regarding radical welfare reforms. The Prime Minister is preparing to address Labour MPs to urge support for a shake-up of the system spearheaded by former Cabinet minister Alan Milburn. These reforms aim to cut benefits and provide upfront investment to help young people, specifically targeting the number of so-called 'Neets' who are not in education, employment, or training. Additionally, Andy Burnham faces a Brussels summit on Friday, which he intends to use as a launchpad for conversations about future relations with Europe.