Andy Burnham accused of hypocrisy over London flat funded by MP expenses

Labour councillor Andy Burnham has faced a second major controversy in weeks over his ownership of a London flat that was partly funded by his MP expenses. Burnham has been accused of hypocrisy over his stance on Brexit as he seeks to win a by-election in the pro-Brexit constituency of Makerfield. The Conservative Party chairman has labelled him a hypocrite for taking profits from a property in London while decrying the landlord class. Burnham's comments on Brexit have been widely praised by Remain supporters butации have sparked criticism from the Conservatives.

Labour 's Makerfield by-election candidate Andy Burnham has been called a hypocrite after it was revealed he has been renting out a London flat that was partly funded by his MP's expenses.

Labour's Makerfield by-election candidate bought the two-bedroom Kennington property in 2005 and since then its value has doubled to ¦0,480,000. Mr Burnham – who has often lamented young people's inability to get on the housing ladder – used taxpayers' cash to pay his mortgage interest on the property using his MP expenses – an allowance that was scrapped following the 2009 expenses crisis. He was branded a hypocrite by the Tories.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative Party chairman, told the Sun on Sunday: Seven years on from the expenses scandal, Andy Burnham is still profiting from a London property that was partly funded by taxpayer cash. He bought the two-bedroom flat in 2005 and has since doubled its value to ¦0,480,000, while claiming just ¯17,000 per year to rent a different flat nearby. This is the second time this year that Burnham has been embroiled in controversy.

In March, he faced criticism for saying Labour should re-enter the EU's single market, despite the party's 2024 General Election manifesto ruling out this option





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Andy Burnham London Flat MP Expenses Hypocrisy Brexit Labour UK Politics

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