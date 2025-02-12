Anduril Replaces Microsoft on $22 Billion Army Goggles Contract

Palmer Luckey's Anduril takes over the US Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program from Microsoft, marking a significant win for the defense tech startup. The contract, initially valued at $22 billion, involves developing and delivering high-tech goggles for soldiers.

Palmer Luckey , the founder of Anduril , a defense technology startup, has scored a significant personal and professional victory. His company has been awarded a $22 billion contract from the US Army to oversee the development, production, and delivery of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System ( IVAS ), a high-tech heads-up display for soldiers. The contract, originally awarded to Microsoft , marks a major turning point for Luckey, who has a history of disrupting the tech industry.

Luckey's journey began with Oculus VR, a virtual reality company he founded and sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. After leaving Facebook, he established Anduril in 2017, focusing on defense technology, including drones, AI, and counter-electronic warfare systems. The IVAS contract, which Anduril will now lead, builds upon their previous collaboration with Microsoft, where Anduril provided its Lattice software for the headsets.The transition comes after Microsoft faced challenges with the development and testing of the IVAS program. Soldiers expressed concerns about software glitches and side effects, leading to delays and revisions. Microsoft also announced plans to halt production of its HoloLens 2 headsets, casting doubt on the future of the IVAS program. With Anduril taking over, the company plans to leverage its expertise in software and hardware to deliver a more effective and reliable heads-up display for soldiers.





