The change is to meet EU regulations, but Apple gives its developers more privacy.﻿

The change is to meet EU regulations, but Apple gives its developers more privacy. ﻿Independent Android app developers are worried about their privacy after Google announced that from next year many of them will be required to share a phone number and address publicly.

The policy change is intended to meet European Union regulations under theDevelopers have until February 1st 2027 to declare whether or not they’re a “trader” under UK and European law. Broadly speaking,the definition applies if you earn revenue from your apps, especially if that revenue is regular or at high volume. Developers are exempt if their apps are only a hobby or non-commercial, or if they simply don’t publish them in the UK or Europe.

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If they self-declare as a trader, developers’ contact details will be shared publicly starting March 1st, including a phone number and address. Googlefor developer payment profile addresses, meaning many independent developers without an office will seemingly have no choice but to share their home address online. One independent developer toldthey were considering renting a private office solely to comply with the new rules.