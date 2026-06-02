Android 17 Update: Here Are the Tablets Expected to Receive the Upgrade

A comprehensive guide to which Android tablets are likely to get Android 17, including expected update timelines from Google, Samsung, OnePlus and other major brands. Learn about the new AI and 3D emoji features and check if your device is on the list.

As Google prepares to launch Android 17 , the upcoming version of its mobile operating system, users are eager to learn about the new features and which devices will receive the update.

Android 17 is set to introduce a range of enhancements, such as new 3D emojis and a suite of AI-powered functionalities under the Gemini Intelligence brand, all of which will be included in the official release. However, not every Android tablet currently on the market will be eligible for this upgrade. Many older models have reached the end of their official support cycles and will likely miss out on Android 17, even if they received the previous Android 16 update.

Update policies differ among manufacturers, so some tablets that were updated to Android 16 may not continue to be supported. If you own an Android tablet and are uncertain about its eligibility for Android 17, we have compiled information from the official websites and published policies of major manufacturers to identify which models are expected to get the update. The list includes brands such as Google, OnePlus, and Samsung.

Certain devices, like the Pixel Tablet, have been explicitly confirmed by their makers for the update, while others, including the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad Lite, are projected to receive it based on companies' historical update commitments. For OnePlus, the anticipated models are the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Lite, and OnePlus Pad 3. Samsung's lineup is extensive, covering the Galaxy Tab S9 series, including S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9 FE, and S9 FE+.

Additional models expected to get Android 17 are the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), the newer Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S10 Lite, and S10 FE+, along with the Galaxy Tab A9+ (2025). The upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Tab A11 and A11+, are also likely candidates. If your tablet appears on this list, you are probably curious about the timing of the update.

As of now, Google has not officially released Android 17, but the company has been distributing beta versions to developers and early adopters. Android 17 achieved platform stability with Beta 3 in March 2026, which allows developers to publish apps optimized for the new OS on the Play Store. Given that Android 16 was released in June 2025, a plausible release window for Android 17 could be the summer of 2026, should Google maintain a similar annual schedule.

Naturally, Google's own Pixel Tablet will be among the first devices to receive the update immediately upon launch, as Pixel products always get priority. Other manufacturers will follow, though the exact pace varies; for example, Samsung rolled out its Android 16 tablet update approximately four months after Google's release.

Therefore, keep an eye on announcements from your tablet's manufacturer for specific rollout timelines. Alternatively, you can simply wait for the standard over-the-air update notification that Android devices display when a new software or security update becomes available





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