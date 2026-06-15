Android 17 Release: Features, Beta Details, and Supported Devices

Comprehensive guide to Android 17's release timeline, beta program, compatible devices from Google, Samsung, and other OEMs, and the major new features including Gemini Intelligence and App Bubbles.

Android 17 is shaping up as one of Google's most ambitious updates in years, integrating Gemini Intelligence , enhanced security, and productivity features like App Bubbles .

The stable release is anticipated in June or early July 2026, with many features already available on the beta for compatible Pixel devices. This comprehensive overview covers the latest news, release timeline, beta download instructions, supported devices, and expected features for the wider stable build. The release cycle for Android 17 marks a departure from previous years, as Google has retired the Developer Preview in favor of an earlier Canary channel.

Platform stability was reached in April 2026, and Beta 4.1 was released on June 3, 2026, as an unscheduled fix drop ahead of the stable launch. This shift indicates Google's focus on a more iterative and transparent development process. To install the Android 17 beta, users must enroll their Pixel device in Google's official Beta Program. A critical warning: leaving the beta before the stable release will trigger a mandatory factory reset to return to Android 16.

Supported Pixel devices include all Tensor-chip models from the Pixel 6 series through the Pixel 10 family, covering over 20 devices. The Pixel 6 series will receive Android 17 as its final major update, with extended support through October 2026. Samsung is among the first non-Google partners with a beta program, offering One UI 9 based on Android 17 to Galaxy S26 users in select markets since May 2026.

The stable One UI 9 is expected with the July Galaxy Unpacked event alongside new foldables. Older models like the S25 and S24 series should receive updates around the same period, while the S23 series, A-series, and tablets may follow later in 2026. For the first time, Google has expanded the Android 17 beta to international OEM partners during the Beta 4/4.1 phase.

Nine manufacturers-OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, and Realme-have devices in the official beta program, primarily targeting markets outside the United States. Their stable updates, with customized skins like OxygenOS 17 and HyperOS 4, are projected for Q3 2026. Feature-wise, Android 17 is heavily influenced by announcements from The Android Show and Google I/O 2026, as well as QPR updates from Android 16 that will now reach a broader audience.

Key additions include advanced Gemini integration for task automation, robust security enhancements, and productivity-oriented tools such as App Bubbles. The stable release will also incorporate many Pixel-exclusive features that have been tested in prior QPR updates, making it a major leap in functionality





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Android 17 Google I/O 2026 Beta Program Pixel Devices One UI 9 Gemini Intelligence App Bubbles Samsung Galaxy OEM Partners QPR Updates

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