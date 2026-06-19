Android 17 Bug Causes Wi-Fi Issues on Pixel Devices

Android 17 has been released for Pixel devices, but some users are experiencing a new bug that causes certain applications to not recognize Wi-Fi connections. This bug is particularly frustrating for users who rely on Wi-Fi to save on mobile data costs. While some users have reported success in resolving the issue by changing a setting on their routers, others are still experiencing problems. Google has not yet released an official fix, but users are encouraged to submit bug reports to help the developers identify and fix the issue.

With the arrival of Android 17 on Pixel devices, many users now have access to even more features on their smartphones. Bubbles bring more multitasking to the device you carry in your pocket, and, too.

However, not all is celebration and cheers, as it appears some Pixel users have encountered a few annoying issues along the way, including a new bug that causes certain applications to not recognize Wi-Fi connections. There are a few reasons this kind of bug is annoying, beyond its inconvenience. Many smartphone plans these days include a limited amount of mobile data, which means people tend to rely on Wi-Fi as much as possible to help keep their costs down.

Comments shared on Reddit note that Google apps appear to be the most affected by this weird bug, though some have reported that TikTok also won't open over Wi-Fi. While Google hasn't shared an official fix just yet, some Reddit commenters appear to have had some success changing a setting on their routers to resolve the issue.

In response to one of the posts talking about the Wi-Fi issue, the original poster later explained that when they enabled IPv6 connections in their router settings, the issue was resolved. This has led some to believe that the issue may be related to Google Services.

However, when others tested the issue specifically by disabling IPv6 support on their router after installing Android 17, they didn't have the same problem. So, while the issue may be tied to IPv6 somehow, it does not appear to be the only thing affecting the connection that these apps have to users' Wi-Fi networks. Android 17 has been in beta for several months, so to see a bug this large affecting so many users could be frustrating for some.

Hopefully, Google will release a fix for it sooner rather than later, especially as other major bugs like this one start to surface. If you encounter any of these issues on an older device with the new Android 17 update, you can always submit a bug report to the developers to help them identify and fix the problem





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Android 17 Pixel Devices Wi-Fi Issues Google Apps Ipv6 Connections

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