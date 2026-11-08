Andrew Thirkill Threatens to Quit UK Over Labour Tax Policy

Sovereign Life founder Andrew Thirkill warns of a mass exodus of the wealthy as Labour's tax policies drive high-net-worth individuals out of the UK following the 2024 election.

Sovereign Life co-founder Andrew Thirkill has issued a stark warning that the United Kingdom is entering a vicious downward economic spiral due to the current Labour government's fiscal policies. The multimillionaire entrepreneur stated that the country cannot withstand another five years under Labour leadership if it continues to increase taxes on successful citizens. Thirkill, who is worth an estimated £175million, argued that high-net-worth individuals now have no incentive to remain in Britain.

Thirkill Cites Tax Burden as Primary Exit Driver

Andrew Thirkill explicitly blamed the government's approach for eroding the desire of wealthy entrepreneurs to stay within British borders. He described the current political environment as one where success creates significant personal and family problems rather than rewards. Thirkill characterized the administration's strategy with the phrase tax it, tax it, tax it, suggesting a relentless focus on revenue extraction over economic growth. He questioned the purpose of hard work under a regime that he believes actively attacks entrepreneurs and discourages ambition.

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The founder of Sovereign Life noted that the political mood is demoralizing for those who have built substantial fortunes. He explained that the fear of wealth destruction is a key factor in considering leaving the nation. Thirkill stated that the current budget offers nothing but disincentives for business owners. He emphasized that his potential departure is a direct response to the lack of point in remaining if his wealth is to be systematically dismantled by state policy.

Mass Wealth Exodus Surpasses £120 Billion

The departure threats from Andrew Thirkill align with broader data showing a significant outflow of capital from the country since the Labour party won the General Election in 2024. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, over £120bn of individual and family fortunes have left the UK during this period. The index reports that the number of high-net-worth individuals quitting the country has rocketed, driven by a combination of fiscal and regulatory changes. This trend suggests a growing confidence in alternative financial havens that offer more business-friendly environments.

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Specific high-profile examples illustrate this migration pattern. Shravin Bharti Mittal, son of Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, confirmed his move to the United Arab Emirates this month. He took a £18.4bn share of the family fortune with him, highlighting the scale of capital flight. Additionally, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, valued at more than £15bn, moved his tax residence to Switzerland last November and now resides primarily in Dubai. Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust charity, also left due to concerns over London Mayor Sadiq Khan's transport policies, citing a mass exodus for various reasons.

Government Defends Budget Amidst Criticism

Andrew Thirkill criticized Chancellor John Healey's first Budget as uninspiring and damaging to long-term economic health. He argued that the government is flattening aspiration by destroying the livelihoods of those who work hard. Thirkill warned that if this route of taxing business owners continues, the country will be left in an economic mess. He described the situation as one of constant gloom, where the only focus is on capturing any available revenue through taxation.

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller responded by asserting that alarm bells should be ringing in Downing Street. Fuller argued that the talent and potential of the nation are its greatest resources and must be protected. He urged the Labour party to get a grip on their approach and stop discouraging talent from striving for success. Fuller insisted that Britain must become a country that people actively want to invest in rather than flee from.

Policy Changes and Future Economic Outlook

Several specific policy changes have contributed to the dissatisfaction among the wealthy. These include modifications to inheritance tax, increased National Insurance contributions, and continued rises in the minimum wage. Changes to business relief and the implementation of VAT on private school fees have also been cited as factors sending wealthy individuals to more favorable jurisdictions. Thirkill warned that for every millionaire lost, the state loses thousands in tax revenue, shifting the burden onto remaining taxpayers and inflating the welfare bill.

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Despite these criticisms, a Treasury spokesman claimed the budget would strengthen the UK's offer to entrepreneurs. The government highlighted new tax reliefs designed to help businesses start, scale, and stay in the country. They argued these measures would create jobs, attract investment, and drive growth. However, Andrew Thirkill and other multimillionaires remain unconvinced, viewing the current trajectory as a path toward economic decline rather than revival.