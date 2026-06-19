Andrew Tate's Toxic Masculinity Promotion Linked to Police Failings, New Report Reveals

A new report by investigative journalist Heidi Blake has revealed that Andrew Tate's toxic masculinity promotion may have been linked to police failings. The report, which draws from thousands of leaked files and interviews with Tate and his brother Tristan, paints a damning picture of Tate's activities. The women who made allegations against Tate include Maya Navarro, who claimed to have been raped by him in 2014. Tate has been accused of promoting a culture of toxic masculinity, which has been linked to the radicalisation of young men. The National Police Chiefs' Council has warned that Tate's radicalisation of young men is 'quite terrifying'.

Andrew Tate 's toxic masculinity promotion was suspiciously quiet when one of his ten million followers made shocking headline news in the summer of 2024. The police found the bloodied bodies of John Hunt's wife Carol, stabbed to death with a ten-inch butcher's knife, and two of their daughters, Hannah and Louise, both shot dead with a crossbow.

It was later revealed that the killer, Louise's jilted ex-boyfriend Kyle Clifford, had watched several of Tate's videos, including one the night before the brutal attacks. His fury that 25-year-old Louise had dared to end their 18-month relationship led him to bind her arms and ankles with duct tape, then gag and rape her before shooting her through the chest with the crossbow.

During the trial, which led to Clifford being given a whole life sentence last year, Tate's account on the social media platform X made no mention of the case or any attempt to distance himself from it. The National Police Chiefs' Council has been more vocal, since warning that Tate's radicalisation of young men is 'quite terrifying'.

Yet now it has emerged that Tate may only have remained free to spread those hateful ideas because of the failings of the Hertfordshire Constabulary, the very police force which later brought Kyle Clifford to justice. This month was due to mark the start of a civil case brought by four women making claims of sexual violence against Tate.

They include allegations that he grabbed one of the women by the throat on several occasions in 2015, pointed a gun in her face and assaulted her with a belt. The women say they have resorted to civil action because the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the criminal case in 2019, citing lack of evidence. But an explosive new report by investigative journalist Heidi Blake blames police incompetence and prejudice instead.

This month was due to see the start of a civil case brought by four women making claims of sexual violence against Andrew Tate They include allegations that he grabbed one of the women by the throat on several occasions in 2015, pointed a gun in her face and assaulted her with a belt 'Their officers bungled the investigation from the start, making it almost impossible to bring Tate to trial,' she writes in this month's The New Yorker magazine. After reading of the proposed civil case, another woman who claimed to have been attacked by Tate joined the lawsuit - but it has now been postponed indefinitely pending the reopening of the criminal case.

Meanwhile, Ms Blake paints a damning picture of Tate's activities, drawn from thousands of leaked files, alongside interviews with him and his younger brother Tristan, and more than a dozen alleged victims. The latter included Maya Navarro*, one of the women who made those initial rape allegations against Tate. She first encountered him in late 2014, when he was setting up the pornography business which funded the lavish lifestyle underpinning his appeal to impressionable young men.

Frequently posting photographs of his £3.4million Bugatti Chiron sports car, his private jet, and diamond-encrusted watches, he routinely derides'brokies' - his catch-all term for anyone without money. As he boasts, he has accumulated all this despite being brought up on a rough council estate in Luton, Bedfordshire, by a single mother. After leaving school, he worked in a fish market while Tristan, two years his junior, sold double-glazing door-to-door.

Both also made money as kickboxers -Tate being a four-time world champion, and Tristan twice winning the British championships -but by 2014 they had moved into online porn, persuading women to perform sex acts on camera in return for payment by subscribers. In 2012, as he competed across Europe, styling himself King Cobra and getting a large tattoo of that menacing creature on his chest, 26-year-old Andrew Tate had begun a relationship with Bibiana Hruskova, a 15-year-old Slovakian schoolgirl who became besotted with him.

Andrew faces a series of charges, including rape and human trafficking, as does his younger brother, Tristan Tate After leaving school, he worked in a fish market while Tristan, two years his junior, sold double-glazing door-to-door Two years later, he summoned her to England and persuaded her, then still a minor at 17, to become his first online sex worker. Since filming sexual imagery of anyone under 18 is illegal in the UK, Ms Hruskova pretended to be a Russian woman in her 20s.

Persuaded by Tate to get a tattoo of a cobra down one side of her body, she had another reading 'Tate Property' above her bikini line. Later setting up an online network called the War Room, in which members paid around £6,000 a year for lessons on how to recruit women into 'sexual slavery', Tate boasted that Ms Hruskova had made him around £





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