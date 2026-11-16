Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Find Love After Spouses' ABC Scandal

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig reveal their new relationship status following the divorce of their former spouses, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, after a workplace scandal.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have publicly shared their joy regarding a new romantic chapter that emerged from the aftermath of a high-profile media controversy. The couple, who were previously married to ABC News journalists Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes respectively, confirmed their relationship is moving forward with positive intentions.

The Connection Between Shue and Fiebig

Andrew Shue, 59, took to social media to describe their current situation as a beautiful new beginning with a happy ending. He noted that his former spouse, Amy Robach, was married to him from 2010 to 2023, and the pair share two daughters, Ava and Annalise. Shue emphasized the relief and happiness felt by both him and his new partner, Marilee Fiebig, as they navigate this transition.

Also read Prince Andrew Gave Off-Camera Explanation for Inability to Sweat

Origins of the Public Scandal

The personal lives of Andrew Shue and Amy Robach entered the global spotlight in November 2022 when they were both married to other people. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed spending time together outside of the Good Morning America set in a series of incidents that drew intense public scrutiny. T.J. Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig from 2010 to 2023, and they share a daughter named Sabine.

Employment Consequences at ABC

Following the revelation of the personal relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, both journalists were removed from their positions at ABC. The scandal significantly impacted their careers and personal lives, leading to separations and subsequent divorce filings for both couples involved. The termination marked a definitive end to their tenures as co-hosts on the long-running morning program.

Advertisement

Co-Parenting Dynamics and Children

T.J. Holmes previously shared insights into how his daughter Sabine has reacted to his new relationship. He explained that Sabine has known Amy Robach since she was one year old and has naturally integrated Robach into her life as she grows. Holmes described the arrangement as peaceful, noting that Sabine voluntarily seeks to include Robach in family activities and enjoys spending time with her stepmother figure.

Future Plans and Public Appearances

While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have addressed their new relationship through their podcast, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are now focusing on their own shared journey. Marilee Fiebig was previously married to T.J. Holmes from 2004, and they welcomed a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden, before splitting in 2007. The union between Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig represents a fresh start for all parties involved in this complex narrative.