Andrew Scott Reflects on AIDS Era as He Stars in Oscar‑Contender "Elsinore"

Actor Andrew Scott, 50, discusses the AIDS crisis amid his Oscar‑hopeful performance as Ian Charleson in "Elsinore", noting the progress of LGBTQ acceptance and the film's impending UK release in 2027.

Andrew Scott, the 50‑year‑old Irish actor, opened up to Vogue about growing up in Dublin during the height of the AIDS crisis while preparing to portray Ian Charleson in the upcoming film " Elsinore". The interview coincides with the movie's debut at the London Film Festival and its scheduled release across the United Kingdom in January 2027.

Narrative of Silence and Hope

Scott recounted the lack of information and support available to people with AIDS in the 1980s and early 1990s. He said the "conspiracy of silence around sexuality" intensified fear and shame, a legacy he feels continues to shape discussions about the disease. The actor contrasted that era with today's greater education and treatment options.

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He noted that newer generations of LGBTQ youth now enjoy a sense of freedom that he saw as unattainable during his own formative years. Scott highlighted the progress made in media representation, arguing that prejudice diminishes when people are seen as human rather than confined to stereotypes.

Channeling Ian Charleson's Courage

In portraying Charleson-a real actor who famously took on Hamlet at the National Theatre in 1989 while battling AIDS-Scott aimed to honour both the man's struggle and his striking resilience. He expressed concern that the film could reduce Charleson to a tragic figure rather than celebrate his contributions to theatre.

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Scott described Charleson's decision to perform Hamlet "to the end" as an act of life affirmation, noting that the actor "nail[s] his colours to the mast" in defiance of his illness. He believed this choice embodied a fearless embrace of identity and artistry, aligning with his own mission in the role.

Critical Acclaim and Oscar Outlook

Audience reception at the film's London premiere was overwhelmingly positive, with critics from the Times and the Telegraph calling Scott's performance a career‑defining moment. Tim Robey praised the film's emotional intensity, while Kevin Maher predicted a strong Oscar showing for the actor, citing a "thunderous" reaction from patrons.

Prior to "Elsinore", Scott had been nominated for an Academy Award for the 2013 film "All of Us Strangers". He remains a favourite for Best Actor for his portrayal of Charleson, a role that analysts say is one of the most emotionally demanding in recent cinema history.

Looking Ahead: Release and Media Coverage

"Elsinore" and its comprehensive feature on the topic will be available in UK cinemas in January 2027. The full article is published in the December issue of British Vogue, which digital subscribers can access online and also pick up on newsstands from Tuesday, November 17.

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The film's director, Simon Stone, and screenwriter, Stephen Beresford, have described the story as a "career‑defining role" for Scott, cementing his position as one of the most influential performers of his generation.