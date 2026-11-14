Andrew Scott On What Makes Elsinore “So Moving”

“[Ian Charleson] was insanely courageous,” Scott, who portrays the Scottish actor in his new film, told the audience at Vanity Fair’s Screening Room at LACMA on Friday. “So that to me was the thing that we were the most insistent on [capturing] in some ways.

“The most singular thing about our film I think is the humor in it,” he said during a panel conversation at the inauguralitself, but you can't make a film about Ian Charleston without having gags in it.

He was incredibly funny. Every person said he was just wickedly funny, and flirtatious, and he was always looking towards the light, and he had a certain degree of courage. So that is something I think that we all share as a sense of humor. ”at the National Theatre while secretly living with AIDS.

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Scott has received early acclaim for his powerful portrayal of Charleson. Before the film began’s West Coast Editor John Ross warned the audience that "first you're going to laugh, then you're going to cry," while watching Scott’s performance.

“I think … why the film is so moving is because not wallowing at any point. He was insanely courageous,” continued Scott.

“So that to me was the thing that we were the most insistent on in some ways. And that's really all down to finding actors who in this extraordinary ensemble have a really terrific sense of humor. And we kind of knew that we could, with the screenplay, get the best actors in the country. And I feel we did.

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”For Piper, who plays Charleston's close friend Patsy, she relied heavily on Beresford's script for her prep, as well as information she gleaned from those who actually knew Patsy, and Charleston.

“I've spoken to a few members of the family, their friends, and then I sort of cherry-picked things from people I'd known in the beginning of my career, the louder figures in our industry,” she said. “And then I did my own interpretation and just had a good time. It's a very moving story, but I had a lot of fun playing that part. She's a really joyful character to play, I enjoyed the comedy.

And I understand that a lot of her jokes are coming from a place of despair. ” Beresford, who has known Scott for 25 years, said he didn't initially think of his longtime friend for the role, but should have.they'd ever seen, and that it had this incredible quality.

So I knew about the story, and then it was brought to me actually as an idea by a producer who said, ‘What about writing about Ian Charleston, and what about Andrew playing Ian Charleston? ’ And then I just thought, ‘Well, why didn't I have that idea myself five years ago? ’ So yeah, that's really how it happened, and I started to research it, the details of the story were so incredible, and so moving.

”, closed out the panel conversation by reciting his favorite line from the classic tragedy.

“When Hamlet says the line about the war that was going on—and this was written 400 years ago—it just seems so relevant to what he might have been experiencing at the time, which is: ‘I see the imminent death of 20,000 men who for a fantasy, a trick of fame, go to their graves like beds. ’ The idea that that was written 400 years ago, and that he was watching 50 percent of his friends die for no reason and be neglected by governments, and derided by the public.

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And it was just happening, and happening time and time again. ”myself, of course I wasn't thinking about the AIDS crisis, but the enduring nature of art, something that was written 400 years ago by Shakespeare, could actually be of use to somebody in 1989 and then be reproduced again in 2026 and be of use. And that idea of art being useful down the lines is so moving to me.

”’s Screening Room pairs this year’s most compelling films with a slate of programming that includes post-screening panels and conversations with actors and filmmakers. The invitation-only events are welcoming an audience from the worlds of film, fashion, culture, politics, media, and tech, much like the magazine itself. ’s Screening Room will arrive in New York, where screenings and events will take place at Cherry Lane Theatre from December 4–6.where she covers all things film, TV, and celebrity.

She has nearly 20 years experience as an entertainment reporter and previously worked for PEOPLE Magazine, New York Magazine and Vulture, MTV News, Yahoo, and many others. Follow herThree years into her Service95 Book Club, the performer turned podcast host has emerged as a leading literacy advocate.

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