To be or not to be? Andrew Scott knows a thing or two about that question. On Wednesday evening, the Irish actor brought a touch of Shakespearean flair—and plenty of leading-man charisma—to the Museum of Modern Art for the New York premiere of his latest film, Elsinore.

knows a thing or two about that question. On Wednesday evening, the Irish actor brought a touch of Shakespearean flair—and plenty of leading-man charisma—to the Museum of Modern Art for the New York premiere of his latest film,Dressed in a pinstripe suit by Vivienne Westwood, Scott made quite the entrance.

Joining him were director Simon Stone, co-star Joe Locke, and members of the film’s creative team, all exchanging warm embraces, big smiles, and the kind of affectionate greetings that made the evening feel less like a formal premiere and more like a particularly well-dressed reunion.features Scott as Ian Charleson, the Scottish actor best known for his role induring the final months of his life in 1989. As he prepares to take on the titular role of Hamlet at London’s National Theatre, Charleson is privately battling AIDS, though determined to return to the stage despite his deteriorating health.

Also read Andrew Scott's Elsinore Performance Redefines HIV/AIDS Depiction on Screen

Named after the Danish castle that provides the setting for Shakespeare’s tragedy, the film follows Charleson’s journey toward one final, extraordinary performance, exploring the complicated relationship between art and mortality, and the courage it takes to keep pursuing one’s passion in the face of devastating circumstances.finds unexpected lightness in a story shadowed by tragedy. At its heart is a celebration of the transformative power of performance—and of a man whose final act would become one of the most meaningful of his life.

Scott is no stranger to Shakespeare’s most famous prince. His own acclaimed turn as Hamlet in Robert Icke’s 2017 Almeida Theatre production earned him an Olivier Award nomination. His experience with the Bard may make Shakespeare’s lines look effortless, but finding his way into the language is another matter. So what’s his secret?

“I always think of it like rap music. If I don’t understand every word when someone is rapping, there’s the energy behind it and the musicality or the velocity of it—and it’s still electrifying,” he told“It’s the same with Shakespeare, but I hate the idea that it’s kind of kidnapped by academics. Shakespeare is really for everybody.

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” And when it comes to commanding an audience, Scott is something of an expert, though even he admits that some occasions are more nerve-racking than others. Asked whether portraying Hamlet or getting dressed for the Met Gala presents the bigger challenge, he didn’t hesitate.

“Playing Hamlet is more intimidating—but only just,” he said with a laugh. “I think with the Met Gala, you always think it’s going to be incredibly intimidating. The stairs are a bit scary, but it’s only clothes! So you’ve just got to have a bit of fun.

”was getting beneath the mythology of Charleson and discovering the man himself. What struck him most was the actor’s sense of humor—a quality he was determined to preserve on screen. Despite its emotional weight, Scott insists, this is not a film without comic relief.

“It’s a very uplifting and a very funny film,” he said, calling Stephen Beresford’s screenplay “as hysterically funny as it is heartbreaking. ” That humor was also something producer Andrea Occhipinti was keen to protect. His connection to Charleson, however, went far beyond the screen. The two first met in 1984 while working on the television miniseriesAs Occhipinti recalled, they became close friends, bonding over the fact that they were the only two gay men in the group.

Charleson never disclosed that he was HIV-positive. It was only after his death, when their mutual friend Ethan Silverman shared the story of his final six months, that Occhipinti began to imagine the possibility of a film. Years later, he found his screenwriter in Beresford and his leading man in Scott. The casting, it seems, was almost written in the stars.

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Asked what Charleson might have thought of the film and the evening’s celebrations, Occhipinti said he was certain his friend would approve.

“Ian would be pleased because Andrew Scott is amazing. He really looks like Ian and he has incredible talent. I think he would have smiled about all of this tonight. He very much was a loving and warm person.

” That celebratory spirit carried into the evening, which brought out a suitably starry crowd. Among those on hand to mark the occasion were Sigourney Weaver, Ben Platt, Dylan Mulvaney, Patricia Clarkson, Katie Couric, François Arnaud ofAnd no Shakespearean celebration would be complete without a little drama after the curtain fell. The festivities continued at Le Rock, where guests gathered for the after-party, eager to congratulate Scott, exchange a few words, and sing his praises.

Over Champagne and conversation, partygoers tucked into sliders and fries, while an impressive seafood display piled high with fresh lobster, oysters, and shrimp provided a lavish centerpiece.were scattered throughout the restaurant, alongside a rather cheeky nod to one of the play’s most memorable scenes. A skull emblazoned with the words “This is what you’ll look like by the end of it”—a joke that also features in the film—added a deliciously irreverent touch.

It was a fitting detail for a celebration of a story that finds plenty of laughter amid the tragedy. The party carried on well past midnight, with no one seemingly in a hurry to call it a night.

Marion Curtis / StarPix for Focus FeaturesMicaela Diamond, Ben Platt and Noma DumezweniMarion Curtis / StarPix for Focus FeaturesChristopher Meloni and Doris Sherman WilliamsMarion Curtis / StarPix for Focus FeaturesPeter Kujawski, Joe Locke, Andrew Scott, Simon Stone, Stephen Beresford Mike Cavanagh, and Jason Cassidy