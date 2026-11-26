Andrew Scott explores love, loss and legacy in new film 'Elsinore'
Andrew Scott takes on a deeply personal story about art, mortality and the devastating impact of the AIDS crisis in the new film 'Elsinore.'
Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson in"Elsinore," a new film exploring art, mortality, Shakespeare's"Hamlet" and the devastating impact of AIDS. Andrew Scott takes on a deeply personal story about art, mortality and the devastating impact of the AIDS crisis in the new film "Elsinore.
" Scott plays Scottish actor Ian Charleson, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning 1981 film "Chariots of Fire. " Set in 1989 London, "Elsinore" follows Charleson as he prepares to take on one of theater's most challenging roles: Shakespeare's "Hamlet. " For Charleson, the role becomes especially meaningful after he learns he has AIDS, a diagnosis he keeps secret from nearly everyone around him. Scott knows the demands of playing Hamlet firsthand.
He portrayed the character in a 2017 production on London's West End.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at ABC7NY
Get an alert when there is news on 20080692Follow 20080692