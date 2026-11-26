Andrew Scott takes on a deeply personal story about art, mortality and the devastating impact of the AIDS crisis in the new film 'Elsinore.'

Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson in"Elsinore," a new film exploring art, mortality, Shakespeare's"Hamlet" and the devastating impact of AIDS. Andrew Scott takes on a deeply personal story about art, mortality and the devastating impact of the AIDS crisis in the new film "Elsinore.

" Scott plays Scottish actor Ian Charleson, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning 1981 film "Chariots of Fire. " Set in 1989 London, "Elsinore" follows Charleson as he prepares to take on one of theater's most challenging roles: Shakespeare's "Hamlet. " For Charleson, the role becomes especially meaningful after he learns he has AIDS, a diagnosis he keeps secret from nearly everyone around him. Scott knows the demands of playing Hamlet firsthand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He portrayed the character in a 2017 production on London's West End.