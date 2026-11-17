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) and his partner Nick Boak will develop and produce sports and “sports-adjacent” nonfiction projects, including feature documentaries and unscripted series, formats and specials for all platforms and genres with Skydance Sports Entertainment.

, which reached the streamer’s top 10 list in more than 30 countries. It also received a Producers Guild Award nomination.was hands down the best experience, so it was a simple decision to partner with Skydance Sports Entertainment again,” Renzi told.

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“You do this enough times and you start to see the right relationships emerge. At Skydance Sports Entertainment we feel like we have a future and can do anything. It is exciting to know we have collaborators and creative minds that think similarly to us.

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” “Renzi, Nick and the North of Now squad have been incredible teammates with us for a number of years, and their unique combination of creative excellence, commercial sensibility and entrepreneurial spirit is hugely valuable in a very competitive market,” said Jon Weinbach, Skydance Sports Entertainment’s executive vice president of its unscripted arm.

“We can’t wait to dive in further together and create exciting and memorable projects together. ”‘The Traitors’ Star Ben McDonnell on ‘New Blood’ Set Secrets and Alan Cumming: “You Can Never Break Character”