The estate of late Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken, valued at £245,188, has been probated. His will leaves the bulk of his assets to wife Jane Perrott, with specific bequests to relatives.

Andrew Ranken, the founding drummer of the punk-folk group The Pogues, died on February 10 at the age of 72, leaving behind a detailed financial legacy that has now been made public. His wife, Jane Perrott, has been named the sole executor of his estate, which was initially valued at £261,387 before deductions brought the final figure to £245,188.

Will Details and Financial Bequests

The probate document for Andrew Ranken was written on 29 November 2020 and made public shortly after his passing in February. The will explicitly outlines the distribution of his assets, leaving almost the entirety of his estate and belongings to Ms Perrott. This significant financial sum reflects the accumulated wealth of a musician who maintained a long and active career in the music industry alongside his bandmate Shane MacGowan.

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In addition to the primary bequest to his wife, Mr Ranken allocated £1,000 each to 17 named relatives. These beneficiaries include members of Ms Perrott's family and relatives of his former long-term partner, Deborah Korner, who passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1991. The will also states his wish to be cremated following his death, providing clear instructions for his final arrangements.

Biographical Context and Career Timeline

Andrew Ranken, fondly nicknamed The Clobberer, was born on November 13 1953 in Ladbroke Grove, west London, before eventually moving to Heathfield in East Sussex. His professional tenure with The Pogues began with the group's foundation in 1982, though his first official performance period with the band is recorded as between 1983 and 1996. He later returned to the lineup for a second stint between 2001 and 2014, cementing his status as a central figure in the group's history.

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Beyond his role on the drums, Mr Ranken contributed to the band's signature sound by playing the harmonica and providing vocals. He sang lead on the song Worms, which appeared as the final track on the 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God. He also performed on famous tracks such as Dirty Old Town and The Pogues' rendition of The Irish Rover, which featured The Dubliners. His multifaceted musical contributions were integral to the group's enduring popularity.

Personal Life and Family Connections

Mr Ranken lived in Stoke Newington, Hackney, with his long-term partner Deborah Korner until her death in 1991. That same year, The Pogues released a compilation album titled The Best of The Pogues, which featured their hit Fairytale of New York and was dedicated to Ms Korner. Following her passing, Mr Ranken married Jane Perrott, and the couple had two children named Nell and Daniel, who are likely included among the beneficiaries of his estate.

The death of Andrew Ranken occurred just two years after the death of the band's legendary frontman, Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 in November 2023. Tributes poured in for Ranken upon his passing, with The Pogues describing him as 'the heartbeat' of the group. Fans and fellow musicians, including author Siobhan MacGowan, praised him as a 'musical force' and a talented, unique drummer, highlighting his significant impact on the band's legacy and personal relationships.