Southwark Crown Court hears how Andrew Oliver was assaulted in his Sloane Square home. A masked gang stole US$1.3m in crypto after falsely posing as flower deliverymen.

Andrew Oliver, a wealthy businessman, was violently assaulted and robbed of approximately £1m in cryptocurrency during a brazen home invasion at his London flat in Sloane Square, a court has heard. The incident occurred at Oliver's fourth-floor property, where three masked men stormed the residence under the guise of delivering flowers to steal digital assets from his Coinbase account. The gang overpowered the victim, tying him up with a hairdryer cord and threatening him with weapons before transferring the funds.

Coordinated Burglary Mechanism and Tactics

The court heard that Richard Hennesey, aged 28, along with two accomplices, executed a highly coordinated plan to infiltrate the property. The trio initially approached the flat with one member carrying a bunch of flowers, claiming it was a delivery. When Oliver responded with a questioning "No?", the deception failed to hold, and the group charged the homeowner. Oliver attempted to fend off the attackers, pushing one in the face, but was quickly overpowered by the sheer number of assailants.

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Once inside, the robbers dragged Oliver into his bathroom and secured his legs using the cord from a hairdryer. The perpetrators maintained physical dominance by placing their feet on his back and positioning a radiator cover over him while threatening to sit on his spine. During this period of restraint, one of the men held a blade to Oliver's left cheek, telling him he was being stupid and did not want to hurt him further, before gagging him with a sock.

The gang required Oliver to unlock his digital wallet, forcing him to enter Google Authenticator codes and scan his face seven times to bypass security measures. They successfully executed three separate transfers totaling 284.2842 PAXG tokens. This specific amount of cryptocurrency was valued at approximately US$1.3m at the time of the theft. The robbers transferred these funds to an external wallet address ending in b50b2.

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Richard Hennesey Plea and Court Proceedings

Richard Hennesey of Chiswick, west London, has pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and false imprisonment in connection with the incident. His attorney has confirmed that he is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1. During the trial proceedings, Prosecutor Arabella MacDonald detailed the severity of the assault, noting that Oliver was beaten, threatened with weapons, and restrained in his own home by three unknown men. The legal system is now preparing to determine the appropriate penalty for Hennesey based on these admitted facts.

The court was shown CCTV footage that provided critical evidence of the gang's movements prior to and after the crime. The video captured Hennesey and an accomplice filling up their getaway vehicle, a Ford Mondeo with false number plates. Another frame showed one of the robbers, wearing a motorcycle helmet, purchasing the bunch of flowers from a nearby shop before the group convened at Oliver's residence. This footage helped establish the premeditated nature of the burglary.

Two other members of the robbery gang remain at large as police continue their investigation. Oliver reported that he believed four men might have been involved in the operation, though he acknowledged that the event unfolded with such speed that he could not be certain of the exact number. The search for the remaining suspects is ongoing, with law enforcement analyzing additional digital and physical evidence recovered from the scene.

Physical Violence and Escape Details

The assault against Andrew Oliver was described as brutal and multifaceted. After being punched in the right eye and the back of the head, Oliver was forced to comply due to fears for his life. Once the cryptocurrency was stolen, the robbers moved him to his bedroom, where they bound his hands and feet with Sellotape and shoved a sock into his mouth to silence him. The attackers also snapped Oliver's laptop in half and stole his mobile phone, ensuring he could not immediately contact authorities or trace the transaction.

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Before fleeing the scene, the men gave Oliver explicit instructions to wait ten minutes before doing whatever he felt necessary. They then left the property and reconnected with a getaway driver in the Ford Mondeo. CCTV indicated that the vehicle's headlights illuminated instantly as the robbers approached, signaling their imminent departure. Oliver later told police that his primary concern was the loss of his crypto money, as he felt unable to regain control of the stolen funds.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Consequences

Police investigators recovered significant evidence left behind at the Sloane Square flat. Officers found a knife and a hammer with a spike on the end in the bathroom sink, items that were likely used as weapons during the restraint of the homeowner. Oliver stated in his initial police report that he considered himself a visitor in the UK, split his time between London and Copenhagen, and was targeted specifically for the large sum of money held in his account.

The case highlights the increasing vulnerability of high-net-worth individuals to sophisticated digital and physical hybrid crimes. While Hennesey faces sentencing in December, the impact on Oliver remains severe, both financially and psychologically. The police investigation into the two still-at-large suspects continues, with authorities urging anyone with information regarding the getaway vehicle or the remaining accomplices to come forward.