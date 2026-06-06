Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Urged to Disclose Rental Income from Royal Lodge Properties

A report by the National Audit Office reveals that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sublet cottages on his former Windsor estate, keeping the profits. Campaigners demand transparency and repayment to the Crown Estate.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , the former Duke of York, faces growing pressure to disclose the exact amount of money he earned from subletting three properties on his former Windsor estate.

A recently published report by the National Audit Office (NAO) revealed that Mountbatten-Windsor not only lived rent-free at Royal Lodge but was also permitted to sublet cottages on the estate to his staff and retain the profits. This arrangement was part of a deal with the Crown Estate that existed before his eviction earlier this year. Sources close to Mountbatten-Windsor insist that any rental income was used solely to cover maintenance and running costs, not to generate personal profit.

However, the NAO noted that these financial details were not disclosed to them, as the transactions were considered private. Consequently, there is no independent way to verify the claims. Campaigners have now called on the exiled royal to reveal his earnings and return the money to the Crown Estate. Baroness Margaret Hodge, former chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, described the lack of disclosure as shocking and demanded greater scrutiny of any income Mountbatten-Windsor derived from his Royal Lodge arrangement.

Speaking to The Sun, Baroness Hodge emphasised the need for transparency in the modern Royal Family, stating that the Crown Estate belongs to taxpayers, not the royals, and those managing it must ensure the public interest is protected. The controversy comes amid other revelations in the NAO report. It was also disclosed that Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have never personally paid rent despite residing in exclusive palace properties for nearly two decades.

Although they do not perform official royal duties, their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and their uncle, King Charles, have secretly subsidised their housing. Additionally, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have enjoyed a long-term, sovereign-subsidised arrangement for their luxurious Kensington Palace apartment. They were originally granted the use of Apartment 10 as a wedding present in 1978, paying only a nominal fee of £69 per week for utilities and maintenance over decades.

When this arrangement became public, it was announced they would pay the market value of £120,000 per year, but Queen Elizabeth personally covered that cost until 2010. The NAO now reveals that the late Queen continued the agreement after 2010, and King Charles has privately upheld his mother's commitment to the couple, both in their 80s and in poor health. The NAO report examined two organisations: the Crown Estate (TCE) and the Royal Household.

TCE manages a £13.4 billion portfolio of nearly 2,500 properties nationally and is required to achieve the best price when leasing or selling properties, including those to royal family members. The Royal Household supports the royal family and maintains occupied royal palaces through the Sovereign Grant, which funds royal duties, staff costs, and residence maintenance. It oversees 255 properties used by royals, their households, staff, and private tenants.

The report also revealed that Princess Alexandra, 89, a cousin of the late Queen, rents a mansion in Richmond Park, London, under a lease negotiated by a trust with the Crown Estate until 2144. This development adds to calls for more transparency and accountability regarding the financial arrangements between the royal family and publicly funded entities





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