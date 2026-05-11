Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson's Infamous Past and P.Diddy's Obsession with the Royal Family

The article delves into the scandalous past of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who were stripped of their titles and forced to move out of Royal Lodge after it was revealed that Andrew had continued to communicate with Jeffrey Epstein beyond the claimed date of their breakup and that Sarah had lied about her relationship with the convicted sex offender. The article also explores P.Diddy's obsession with the Royal Family and his relationship with Sarah Ferguson's daughters.

The reckoning for Andrew and Sarah came much sooner than the Royal Family , the media or the public expected. In August 2025, emails emerged showing that Andrew had not, as he claimed, cut off contact with Jeffrey Epstein in February 2011: he had still been in touch with the sex offender four years later, and as a later release of emails revealed, told Epstein he wanted to ‘play some more soon!!!!

’ By November 2025, he had been stripped of his titles. He would now be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. And in December 2025 he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were made to move out of Royal Lodge, their 30-room home in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Sarah Ferguson was also found to have lied about the length of her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

From the spring of 2011 she had shunned him publicly but in private called him ‘a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family’. Emails showed the truth of her relationship with the paedophile: they had been much closer than she had ever admitted; he had bankrolled her for 15 years; she and her daughters had been among the first people to see Epstein after his release from prison.

Epstein had even paid for economy flights for Eugenie and Beatrice – then 19 and 20 – and a business-class seat for their mother at a cost of $14,080. Sarah wanted more. She asked Epstein to upgrade her to first class and her daughters to business, a request he ignored. She also, for good measure, supplied her British Airways frequent flyer number.

Sarah was so desperate for money she offered to work as a house assistant to the convicted paedophile, calling him a ‘legend’.

‘I am at your service,’ she said. ‘Just marry me. ’ A Palace source emphasised that Sarah always gravitated to being with the bad boy: ‘Look at her long history; every man she dated or associated with had a controversial past – they all have sleazy and chequered pasts. She likes to live on the edge.

She can’t settle down with a good man. It would bore her to tears. ’ Sarah and Eugenie with P.Diddy... the rapper was said to be obsessed with the Royal Family Andrew at Royal Ascot with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in 2000 ‘Fergie made no secret how she wanted to marry someone in the US who was wealthy and powerful,’ a Palm Beach friend of Epstein said.

‘If Jeffrey popped the question, she would have said yes. Even after… he was convicted of being a sex offender. She had a reputation for being an opportunist and for sleeping with wealthy men. ’ One such wealthy man was the rapper P Diddy.

A former employee at P Diddy’s Bad Boy Records said the rapper was obsessed with the Royal Family, bragged about ‘slamming’ Sarah and once said ‘he could not wait until Fergie’s daughters come of age’





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Sarah Ferguson Jeffrey Epstein P.Diddy Royal Family Scandal Royal Lodge Palace Source Palm Beach Friend Of Epstein P Diddy's Bad Boy Records P Diddy's Obsession With The Royal Family P Diddy's Relationship With Sarah Ferguson's D P Diddy's Parties With The Royal Family P Diddy's Unforgivable Perfume

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