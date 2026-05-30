The Mail on Sunday's investigations have revealed a complex web of relationships between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Rowlands, and other business associates, with allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and exploitation of royal connections.

Police are studying a 147-page dossier detailing how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential government information with wealthy business contacts while working as a trade envoy.

The Mail on Sunday first alerted Buckingham Palace to the material in 2019, but were brushed aside with an assurance that the then-duke was working to promote Britain. The force investigating Andrew, Thames Valley Police, formally requested the Mail on Sunday's material last month. The dossier contains incendiary emails making allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor plugged the business interests of property tycoon David Rowland and his son Jonathan while on taxpayer-funded trade missions.

The messages also seem to indicate Andrew requested a confidential briefing from Treasury officials in 2010 about problems in Iceland's banking industry, which he shared with the Rowlands. David Rowland, a former tax exile, had taken over the Luxembourg arm of a failed Icelandic bank, Kaupthing, which became Banque Havilland, a private bank for the super-rich. A whistleblower had warned the King, when still Prince of Wales, about Andrew's business activities in 2019.

The whistleblower had detailed knowledge of Andrew's business dealings with David Rowland and had sent an email to Charles, then Prince of Wales, via royal lawyers Farrer & Co, warning of 'David Rowland's abuse of the Royal Family'. The whistleblower then sent a second email to Mr Rowland, copying in Clive Alderton, Charles's private secretary, and Mark Bridges, the late Queen's solicitor at Farrer & Co. The email further alleged that Mr Rowland had paid Andrew to procure a Luxembourg banking licence for Banque Havilland, and included what were claimed to be Andrew's bank account details.

The Mail on Sunday's investigations have revealed that Andrew secretly used an official trade mission to help strike a multi-million-pound deal for his business associates to sell oil to China, with the hope of making 'tons of money' with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Epstein files show Mr Mountbatten-Windsor promoting the Rowlands' business ventures and giving personal assurances for David Rowland as his 'trusted money man'. His former wife Sarah Ferguson was also recorded as receiving a 'Rowland bank loan'.

The Palace has refused to comment on the allegations, citing the ongoing police investigation. Former minister Norman Baker said the response was not good enough, stating that the Palace needs to come clean about what they knew and when. The revelations have sparked renewed calls for Andrew to be stripped of his royal titles and privileges.

The police investigation into Andrew's business dealings is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what further allegations will be made public in the coming weeks and months. The Mail on Sunday's investigations have revealed a complex web of relationships between Andrew, the Rowlands, and other business associates, with allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and exploitation of royal connections.

The Palace's refusal to comment on the allegations has only added to the public's perception of a cover-up, and the need for greater transparency and accountability in the Royal Family's business dealings. The revelations have also raised questions about the role of the Royal Family in promoting British business interests overseas, and the potential for conflicts of interest and corruption.

The Mail on Sunday's investigations have shed new light on the inner workings of the Royal Family and the business dealings of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and have sparked a renewed debate about the role of the monarchy in modern Britain





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Royal Family Business Dealings Corruption Abuse Of Power Exploitation Of Royal Connections

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