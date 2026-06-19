Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Bruise: A History of Hot-Headedness and Incidents

The article discusses the recent bruise on the face of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, and delves into his history of hot-headedness and altercations. It mentions a recent incident involving workers at his new home, as well as previous incidents involving name-calling, shouting, and physical altercations.

Ever since he was spotted with a bruise across his face a fortnight ago, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been keeping a low profile behind closed doors at his home in exile.

It wasn’t until last Friday that the former Duke of York broke cover in his car, driving out of the side entrance to Marsh Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate to take his dogs for a walk. But if the crimson and purple mark on the right side of his face had faded to a mottled patch of pink, then the questions about what caused it in the first place will simply not die down.

What on earth was the King’s disgraced brother doing to end up in such a sorry state? Could he have tripped over one of the bulky items of stately furniture previously housed in spacious Royal Lodge in Windsor and now crammed into the smaller rooms at Marsh Farm? Was the contusion, as some sources indicated last week, the result of a ‘non-serious medical condition’?

Or is it possible that the 66-year-old ex-prince was involved in some kind of dust-up, a behind-the-scenes altercation which has been quietly hushed up? For while police sources have denied any knowledge of such an incident, the Daily Mail has been told that Andrew was indeed involved in an unpleasant contretemps at his new home in the days before he was seen with the bruise.

According to the Daily Mail’s well-connected royal source, the incident involving workers involved ‘a lot of bad language’ and ‘a punch being thrown’. It began, I am told, when one workman loudly made a very rude comment, as the royal source put it, about finding ‘a posher sort of paedophile round here’ as Andrew walked past.

Name-calling, says the source, is something the father-of-two has been forced to endure ever since his dramatic fall from grace amid his friendship with the late paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and accusations by the late Virginia Giuffre that she was trafficked and forced to have sex with the erstwhile royal. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted with a bruise on his face leaving Marsh Farm He had previously been seen with facial bruising in 2017 at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma in west London Before her death by suicide in 2025, Mountbatten-Windsor paid Giuffre an estimated £12million in 2022 to settle her civil sexual assault lawsuit against him but, nevertheless, has always denied her claims and any wrongdoing.

According to the source: ‘He’s fair game to hecklers these days though he doesn’t usually take it well. ’ Last August, the Daily Mail has been told, Andrew launched ‘a rant laden with blue language’ at workers who called him names while installing speed bumps on the approach to Royal Lodge.

And just last month he was caught up in a security scare while walking his late mother’s beloved corgis when he was approached by a balaclava-clad man who allegedly ran towards him. The man, 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson, has since been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards the shamed father-of-two. It’s certainly not the first time he has appeared in public sporting a right royal shiner.

The last was in 2017 at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma in Knightsbridge, west London, when the then Prince of Wales appeared to gesture, quizzically, towards his younger brother’s face. Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the cause of the Duke of York’s 2017 injury.

A royal source has told the Daily Mail that sometime that year Andrew received a blow during a physical fight with one of his many business associates but whether the two are connected is not known. Nor, if the recent fisticuffs claim is true, would it be the only example of hot-headed ‘Handy Andy’ coming to blows – or pushes and shoves – with underlings during altercations over the years.

‘He is quick to anger and will provoke those he perceives as weak or lesser, first by shouting and then often getting physically close,’ says the source. ‘He can then prod and push all the while expecting the other to back down. ‘Coming to a punch is rarer these days but when he was younger it was more commonplace, even during his Navy days.

’ Indeed, a second royal source has told the Daily Mail of reports of a spat involving Andrew, during his youthful days at sea, after he ordered a group of shipmates to work between the watches at night but didn’t supervise them. Another officer, lower in rank than Andrew, is said to have been ‘so angry on behalf of the men that he went round with a spanner and threatened Andrew’, an incident said to have ended in ‘a bit of fisticuffs’





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Duke Of York Bruise Altercations Hot-Headedness Jeffrey Epstein Virginia Giuffre Royal Lodge Marsh Farm Cottage Speed Bumps Corgis Alex Jenkinson Physical Fight Navy Days

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