Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Profited £2000 Monthly From Royal Lodge Sublets

King's accountant reveals Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earned over £2,000 monthly by subletting Royal Lodge cottages while living rent-free, sparking taxpayer outcry.

A royal accountant has disclosed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor generated more than £2,000 per month by subletting residential cottages situated on the grounds of Royal Lodge. This financial arrangement occurred while the disgraced former prince resided on the Windsor estate without paying rent for his primary accommodation. The revelation has intensified scrutiny regarding the financial arrangements of the British monarchy and the management of Crown Estate properties. James Chalmers, the treasurer to the King, provided these details to the Public Accounts Committee after questions were raised earlier this year about the use of estate lands.

Royal Accountant Discloses Monthly Earnings From Sublets

James Chalmers, serving as the treasurer to the King, revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accumulated significant income from private rentals on the Royal Lodge estate. The financial data, submitted in a letter to Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, indicated that the former prince had not declared these earnings to the Royal Household. Chalmers stated that he initiated inquiries with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to ensure transparency and openness regarding the usage of the properties. The income figures were previously unknown to the Royal Household, leading to calls for greater accountability in how royal residences are managed and monetized.

Also read Andrew Garfield Reveals Burnout and Family Plans in GQ Cover Interview

The accounting firm's findings show that for the majority of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's tenancy, the former prince did not rent out all three cottages simultaneously. However, the situation shifted significantly in 2021 when he began subletting the additional properties. This change in behavior resulted in a combined gross income of just over £2,000 per month. These figures were calculated before the deduction of maintenance costs and general expenses associated with the upkeep of the cottages. The revelation highlights a period where the former prince maximized his personal income through the utilization of taxpayer-funded real estate.

Critics Condemn Financial Arrangements As Greedy

Former MP Norman Baker, an established expert on royal finances, described the situation as scurrilous and a clear example of unashamed greed. Baker argued that it was already unacceptable for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to reside at Royal Lodge on a peppercorn rent, which is a nominal or extremely low rent. He emphasized that the additional profit generated from subletting the three cottages compounds the ethical issues surrounding the arrangement. Baker stated that many citizens would desire similar financial opportunities, making the exploitation of public assets particularly offensive.

Advertisement

Baker asserted that the Crown Estate should never have permitted such an arrangement to occur in the first place. He called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to return any money received from the rental income to the Crown Estate. Baroness Margaret Hodge, the former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, described the figures as shocking and emphasized the need for proper transparency in the modern era. She stressed that the Crown Estate represents taxpayers' money and is not the private property of the royal family. Hodge insisted that whoever manages the estate must ensure the interests of taxpayers are protected against any financial loss.

PAC Exposes Inconsistent Rents Across Royal Properties

The Public Accounts Committee inquiry, triggered by the questions surrounding Royal Lodge, uncovered broader issues regarding rental payments within the royal family. The investigation found that members of the Royal Family have been paying inconsistent rents based on outdated residential property valuations. As of May, seven properties were occupied by working members of the family at no charge. Additionally, three properties were occupied by non-working members at an adjusted rate, typically representing 60 per cent of the market value.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was previously evicted from Royal Lodge in February following intense scrutiny of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The eviction marked the end of his residence on the estate, but the financial fallout from his tenancy continues to generate debate. The controversy began in July when it was revealed that the former prince had received undisclosed income from subletting the three cottages. The Public Accounts Committee had directly asked Buckingham Palace for clarification on how much Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was earning from these properties. The subsequent investigation by James Chalmers provided the concrete figures that had been missing from previous disclosures.

Next Steps For Royal Estate Financial Reform

The Crown Estate manages a substantial portfolio valued at £14.5 billion, encompassing land, property, and seabed across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This portfolio includes 255 residential properties located across the occupied royal palaces estate. The committee has advised the Crown Estate to review its rental agreements to ensure that taxpayers receive proper value for their money. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown noted that the Crown Estate returns its net profits to the Treasury to fund public services. He highlighted questions arising from the scrutiny regarding how the estate balances these profits with its duties to the environment and social value.

Advertisement

Callers are urging the return of the £2,000 monthly income generated by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to the Crown Estate to correct the financial imbalance. The ongoing inquiry aims to establish a more robust framework for future rental agreements involving royal family members. The recommendations from the Public Accounts Committee are expected to push for significant changes in how the Crown Estate operates. Sir Geoffrey expressed hope that these recommendations will be welcomed by the estate managers to improve transparency and fiscal responsibility.