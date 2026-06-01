Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Invited Epstein Associate to Visit at Private Home

Sarah Kellen, Epstein's former personal assistant, claims she was personally invited to visit the former Duke of York in an intimate domestic setting. Her testimony included her claim that Andrew had extended an invitation to Ms Kellen to visit him at either Royal Lodge in Windsor or Buckingham Palace.

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited one of Jeffrey Epstein 's closest associates to visit him at his private home, US officials have been told. Sarah Kellen , Epstein's former personal assistant, claims she was personally invited to visit the former Duke of York in an intimate domestic setting.

Her testimony, made this month to US Representatives in a behind-closed-doors hearing, included her claim that Andrew had extended an invitation to Ms Kellen to visit him at either Royal Lodge in Windsor or Buckingham Palace. Her evidence also touched on her dealings with Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is said to have regularly accepted Epstein's financial patronage.

With Andrew under investigation by Thames Valley Police suspected of misconduct in a public office – and possible sex trafficking – it could make Ms Kellen an important witness in any future case





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein Sarah Kellen Epstein's Personal Assistant Duke Of York Royal Lodge In Windsor Buckingham Palace Thames Valley Police Misconduct In A Public Office Possible Sex Trafficking

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