Andrew Lownie Allegedly Claims Princesses Colluding with Their Parents' Controversies

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie have spent years 'collecting contacts' off the backs of their parents, which they have since leveraged to build their careers.

Despite a big PR campaign keen to portray the princesses as ' collateral damage ' in their parents' spectacular fall from grace, Beatrice and Eugenie are far from innocent and continue to materially benefit from Andrew and Fergie 's unsavoury web of contacts, royal biographer Andrew Lownie has claimed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, Lownie urged the princesses to step away from public life entirely, saying the 'obvious thing for them to do' would be to renounce their titles before the media spotlight inevitably falls upon them





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Eugenie Beatrice Andrew Fergie Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein Collateral Damage Money Career PAID To Appear Turkey Saudi Billionnaires

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